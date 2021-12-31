ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Cod 5 to Temporarily Close Bank Lobbies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 has announced that their bank lobbies will be...

Cape Cod 5 Donates $150,000 for Housing, Food Security Needs

HYANNIS – A $150,000 grant was recently provided by Cape Cod 5 to help address regional housing and food security issues. Specifically, $100,000 will help bolster homelessness prevention services on the Cape and Islands, while $50,000 will be given to local food pantries. Bank Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese noted the… .
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Water lobby closed to public

ALABASTER – Effective Tuesday, Dec. 28, the lobby at Alabaster Water will be closed to the public due to COVID-19. The drive-thru will remain open for business, staff remain on the job ready to assist customers and Alabaster Water states that it will continue to provide a safe and reliable supply for the Alabaster community.
Cape Cod News 12/29/2021

BOSTON (AP) – The first Democrat to formally announce a run for governor in Massachusetts says he is dropping out of the race. Former state Senator Ben Downing said in a statement Tuesday he is dropping out of the 2022 election because his campaign simply does not have the financial resources to…
Air Travel Deemed Safe By Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – Despite potential COVID-19-related fears, Cape Cod Healthcare is saying that air travel is relatively safe. Testing requirements implemented by some airlines before travel mean that infected individuals getting on planes is not as likely. Increased air circulation and airflow on planes is also helpful for… .
Cape Cod 5 Recognized For Supporting Women Entrepreneurs

HYANNIS – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently awarded Cape Cod 5 Bank the Massachusetts Lender of the Year to Women for the 2021 fiscal year. The SBA lauded the bank for providing women-owned businesses with more loans than any other lender statewide, with over $2.5 million and 50% of their total loans being… .
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
COVID Cases Climb Cape-Wide, Hospitalizations Remain Flat

FALMOUTH – COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise region-wide as the holiday season winds down. The latest figures from state health officials put Barnstable County’s 14-day positivity rate at 9.45 percent, higher than the statewide 14-day average of 7.74 percent. Despite the increase in cases, COVID hospitalizations at… .
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Generates the Most Plastic Waste

The world is awash in plastic, primarily for two reasons. The first is that plastics are used in so many products. The other is that it can take centuries, or longer, to break down in the environment. Plastic will simply not go away. Plastic does get recycled, one means to keep it “useful” instead of […]
ABC4

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before Christmas, […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Dozens Jump Into The Mon River As Part Of 2022 Polar Plunge

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may have been a warmer New Year’s morning than usual to kick off 2022 but that didn’t stop a bunch of loyal divers. The waters of the Mon River were a “balmy” 38 degrees as many plunged into 2022 as dozens jumped in as part of the Polar Plunge. A woman visiting from California said her fellow Salvation Army bell-ringer convinced her to jump in. She had to work up the nerve after everyone else did but she made it. It was thanks to a brave kid who held her hand and took the lead with her. She’s hoping the experience brings good things for 2022. “Positive energy, good times, good year, a new beginning,” Kathy Atkinson laughed. Now, she can cross the Polar Plunge off of her bucket list.
