Cape Cod 5 to Temporarily Close Bank Lobbies

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may have been a warmer New Year’s morning than usual to kick off 2022 but that didn’t stop a bunch of loyal divers. The waters of the Mon River were a “balmy” 38 degrees as many plunged into 2022 as dozens jumped in as part of the Polar Plunge. A woman visiting from California said her fellow Salvation Army bell-ringer convinced her to jump in. She had to work up the nerve after everyone else did but she made it. It was thanks to a brave kid who held her hand and took the lead with her. She’s hoping the experience brings good things for 2022. “Positive energy, good times, good year, a new beginning,” Kathy Atkinson laughed. Now, she can cross the Polar Plunge off of her bucket list.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO