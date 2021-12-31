Cape Cod 5 to Temporarily Close Bank Lobbies

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may have been a warmer New Year’s morning than usual to kick off 2022 but that didn’t stop a bunch of loyal divers.
The waters of the Mon River were a “balmy” 38 degrees as many plunged into 2022 as dozens jumped in as part of the Polar Plunge.
A woman visiting from California said her fellow Salvation Army bell-ringer convinced her to jump in.
She had to work up the nerve after everyone else did but she made it.
It was thanks to a brave kid who held her hand and took the lead with her.
She’s hoping the experience brings good things for 2022.
“Positive energy, good times, good year, a new beginning,” Kathy Atkinson laughed.
Now, she can cross the Polar Plunge off of her bucket list.
Comments / 0