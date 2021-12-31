ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London hits worst year on record for teenage homicides as 16-year-old boy killed in Hillingdon

By Matt Mathers
 1 day ago

The number of teenage homicides in London has hit a new record this year after a boy was stabbed to death in west London.

Police launched a murder investigation after a 16-year-old was killed in Hillingdon, bringing the total number of teen homicides in the capital this year to 30.

Emergency services were called to the Philpot’s Farm Open Space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old suffering from a puncture wound. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.25pm.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Formal identification has not taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

The boy’s death is the 30th teenage homicide in the capital this year – a new record. The previous peak was 29 teenage homicides in the capital in 2008.

He died just an hour after another 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.

Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday. They gave first aid to the boy but he was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.

Met Police Commander Alex Murray said: “I am deeply saddened by every single homicide this year, and greatly concerned by those that have been teenage killings. Each one is a tragedy leaving behind heartbroken families and distressed communities.

“My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted. They are not statistics, not just numbers, they all have families, and they all should have had their lives ahead of them.

“They and their families have been robbed of something precious and we should all be doing everything we can to stop this,” he said.

He added that the police were devoting “huge resources” to preventing homicides and said the Met was not “complacent” about knife crime.

In a direct message to parents from a press conference from the scene of the fatal stabbing in Croydon, Mr Murray added: “If you have concerns, talk to your kids.

“Make sure they're not carrying knives, make sure they're not hanging around with kids carrying knives.

“We don't know who has knives but we can find out and we can stop them hurting someone or being hurt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5666/30Dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11

