ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

There's nothing like a dame as panto star Brad Fitt continues to delight audiences

By Matthew Panter
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woolly-hatted Benny, from Crossroads, taking to the stage, transformed as lovable Buttons, captured the imagination of a young lad interested in the theatre. Time spent working with panto royalty in the shape of Christopher Biggins only increased the fascination. So it’s no surprise that actor Brad Fitt developed...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

‘A Christmas Carol’ delights audience’s inner Tiny Tim

The seasonal delight of Center Theatre Group’s “A Christmas Carol” performed at the Ahmanson Theatre made the cancellation of its remaining shows due to the pandemic that much more unfortunate. The smattering of lanterns and the dynamic interaction between set pieces and storyline deserved to be seen by many more theatre-lovers, and while Bradley Whitford’s portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge leaned more into the fantastically comical, it only made the experience more enjoyable.
ENTERTAINMENT
Shropshire Star

Panto season comes to Bridgnorth

Pantomime season is set to begin in Bridgnorth as Dick Whittington opens at Bridgnorth’s Theatre on the Steps next month. Iain Reddihough, artistic director, said: “After not being able to stage our pantomime last year, the cast and crew are so glad to be back on stage bringing our pantomime back to our audiences. A show that is always fun for both the cast and the audiences, it is always pleasing that so many children come and see the panto, and for many it is their first taste of live theatre, and a great introduction to the magic of theatre. As always with the Theatre on the Steps they get the best of all worlds, great story, great comedy, and the intimate space of the theatre means that all the audience experience the show as though it is taking place in their living rooms, almost as though they are actually part of the action. Running our pantomime throughout January means that, after all the hectic activity in the run up to Christmas, families can relax and come along and enjoy the great tradition of the Theatre on the Steps panto.”
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer 'fine' after hospital drama during panto

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer has said she and her unborn baby are "absolutely fine" after she was taken to hospital during a pantomime performance. The heavily pregnant actress had to leave Wednesday's production of Cinderella at the Bath Theatre Royal. She said on Friday she had had Braxton Hicks...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star looks unrecognisable after panto makeover

Coronation Street star Tristan Gemmill has made us all do a double take with his latest role. Best known for playing Robert Preston between 2015 and 2019 – before being killed off on the soap – he's now taking on a villainous role as The Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Biggins
Telegraph

There’s nothing like scary children’s TV

Back in the 1970s, when being a kid meant playing out of the house for hours without parental supervision and Jaws still had an “A” rating (suitable for anyone over the age of eight, rather than the 12A it has now), there was one film we would never miss if it turned up in the television schedules. The Amazing Mr Blunden (1972) is a magical period tale, a ghost story that, even today, has some decidedly shivery moments.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Princess Diana's former voice coach says Kristen Stewart's performance in Spencer is 'not comfortable to watch' and fails to capture the royal's 'true spirit'

A former royal aide has said Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in the film Spencer is 'not comfortable to watch'. Stewart Pearce, a private voice and presence coach for the late Princess of Wales, said Diana's true spirit was not captured by Stewart, 31, whose movements were 'jerky' rather than 'graceful'.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Aladdin
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic of Her Great-Grandchildren (Though a Few Are Notably Missing)

Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal family, but she still saves some pics for her eyes only. Today, the 95-year-old monarch hosted an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. Naturally, photographers captured the moment on camera before sharing the pics for all to see.
WORLD
arcamax.com

Queen Elizabeth is in mourning after Duchess of Grafton dies aged 101

Queen Elizabeth is in mourning following the death of one of her most trusted aides. Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton, served as the monarch's Mistress of Robes - a role which put her in charge of all matters relating to the queen's jewellery and clothes, as well as arranging the rota of attendance for ladies-in-waiting, and other duties at state ceremonies - from 1967 until her death on Friday (03.12.21) at the age of 101.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy