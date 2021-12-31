There's nothing like a dame as panto star Brad Fitt continues to delight audiences

Pantomime season is set to begin in Bridgnorth as Dick Whittington opens at Bridgnorth’s Theatre on the Steps next month. Iain Reddihough, artistic director, said: “After not being able to stage our pantomime last year, the cast and crew are so glad to be back on stage bringing our pantomime back to our audiences. A show that is always fun for both the cast and the audiences, it is always pleasing that so many children come and see the panto, and for many it is their first taste of live theatre, and a great introduction to the magic of theatre. As always with the Theatre on the Steps they get the best of all worlds, great story, great comedy, and the intimate space of the theatre means that all the audience experience the show as though it is taking place in their living rooms, almost as though they are actually part of the action. Running our pantomime throughout January means that, after all the hectic activity in the run up to Christmas, families can relax and come along and enjoy the great tradition of the Theatre on the Steps panto.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO