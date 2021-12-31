ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple Store employees could receive monetary settlement in bag search lawsuit

By Timothy Phillips
theapplepost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a class action lawsuit that has seemed to go on forever, a court has finally given provisional approval to settle a dispute over unpaid time for bag searches. Retail staff have long complained about having to wait an extra 10-15 minutes after their...

www.theapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Apple App Store Privacy Lawsuit Transferred to California Court

Company’s “substantial business” is in California, plaintiff says. for allegedly hosting a spoofed cryptocurrency app on its App Store was transferred to a California federal court. Senior Judge. Peter J. Messitte. granted the transfer motion from plaintiff Hadona Diep, who filed the motion last month to have...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
smarteranalyst.com

Freshworks Reveals Settlement of Lawsuit Filed by Zoho

Leading provider of modern Software as a service (SaaS) solutions Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) announced that it has settled the litigation filed by Indian multinational technology company Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. FRSH said that its former sales employee illegally accessed Zoho’s confidential information relating to sales leads for personal use.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apple Closes Another 7 US, Canada Stores As COVID-19 Cases Among Employees Rise

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has shuttered another seven retail stores in the United States and Canada due to increasing cases of COVID-19 among employees. What Happened: The list of temporary closures include locations in Dadeland, Florida; The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach, Florida; Lenox Square in Atlanta, Georgia, Highland Village in Houston, Texas; Summit Mall in Akron, Ohio; Pheasant Lane in Nashua, New Hampshire and Sainte-Catherine in Montreal, Quebec, according to an Apple Insider report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theapplepost.com

Factory in India placed on probation by Apple following worker complaints

Production of the iPhone and various other products have been halted at a Foxconn plant in India as Apple investigates complaints about worker accommodations. In a report from Bloomberg, Apple has now placed the Sriperumbudur Foxconn factory on probation and ordered they bring conditions to the required standards before any production resumes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Store#California Apple Stores
WPXI Pittsburgh

Apple paying some employees bonuses up to $180,000

Apple has informed some employees that they will be receiving bonuses of up to $180,000, in an apparent effort to retain engineers being recruited by other Silicon Valley tech companies. Last week, the company informed the engineers of the out-of-cycle bonuses, Bloomberg reported. The bonuses are being issued as restricted...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Needs Workers: Hiring, Supply Chain May Cut Into Profits

During the pandemic, Amazon's business has been a mixed bag. While the company is benefitting from what it calls "unprecedented consumer demand," it has also had to deal with supply chain issues and labor shortages that have put pressure on its balance sheet. Amazon Spending Up on Labor. Amazon always...
BUSINESS
theapplepost.com

‘High Performing’ engineers receiving large stock bonuses to stay with Apple

Recently Apple has seen as many as 100 engineers poached from Apple by Meta, Facebook’s new parent company. Apple has now seemingly took notice and is offering some large stock bonuses to stay with the Cupertino firm. In an “unusual and significant” move by the Cupertino company, Bloomberg reports...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Asks U.S. Employees to Work From Home Until Jan. 18

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is encouraging its eligible U.S. staff to work from home until Jan. 18, a company spokesperson said, as it followed a number of its rivals in altering return-to-office plans as the Omicron variant spreads. Goldman's offices will continue to remain open with previously announced...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Deadline

Apple Employees Group Calls For Christmas Eve Boycott Of Company: “Don’t Shop In Stores. Don’t Shop Online”

A group of Apple workers in retail and corporate has issued a plea for the company’s employees to walk out or call out on Christmas Eve. The group has dubbed itself Apple Together. “Calling all Apple workers and patrons!” read the Tweet, “Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.” Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021 The patrons reference is interesting. Apple Together...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Court denies DFEH objection to Activision Blizzard lawsuit settlement

A proposed $18 million settlement in a lawsuit between Activision Blizzard and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission appeared to go off the rails in October when California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which is pursuing its own action against Activision Blizzard, filed an objection against it. The DFEH said the settlement could lead to the "effective destruction" of critical evidence and cause "irreparable harm" to its own case against the publisher.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechCrunch

India antitrust watchdog orders investigation into Apple’s business practices

The Competition Commission of India, which ordered the Director General to conduct the probe within 60 days, said it is of the prima facie view that the mandatory use of Apple’s in-app payments system for paid apps and in-app purchases “restrict[s] the choice available to the app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice especially considering when it charges a commission of up to 30% for app purchases and in-app purchases.”
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple shifted orders from Foxconn to Luxshare to assist $275B China deal

The new details follow a report from earlier in December revealing an alleged secret deal that Apple made with the Chinese government to invest in local companies. The Information on Thursday has revealed what some of those investments entail. For example, Apple has shifted more of its supply chain business...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy