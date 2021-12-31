ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Chinese FM to begin new year with trips to Africa, continues 31-year tradition — Global Times

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Dec 30): Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros from January 4 to 7, 2022, continuing a...

The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
The Independent

China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after it cut ties with Taiwan

China has reopened its embassy in Nicaragua just weeks after president Daniel Ortega’s government cut ties with Taiwan.The embassy, first shut down in 1990, was reopened in Nicaragua’s capital Managua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Friday.A ceremony was held in Managua to mark the renewal of ties, and it was attended by Yu Bo, a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan foreign minister Denis Moncada, reported Xinhua news agency.The “one-China principle” is the consensus of the international community and a universally recognised norm governing international relations, Mr Yu said in his speech at the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Chinese cities on COVID alert as New Year holiday looms

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China is on high alert against COVID-19 as the New Year holiday looms, with the city of Xian under lockdown while several New Year's Eve events in other cities have been cancelled and some provinces urged restraint in travel during the festive season. China reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed...
U.S. POLITICS
#Africa#Kenya#Chinese#Global Times#Foreign Ministry
US News and World Report

Xian Battles COVID-19 in Worst Outbreak to Hit a Chinese City This Year

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industrial and tech hub of Xian reported on Thursday more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally of locally transmitted infections to the highest in any Chinese city this year. Xian reported 155 new local cases for Dec. 29, official data showed. That takes its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Boycotts, Covid and controversy as Beijing Olympics count down

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin one month on Tuesday with diplomatic boycotts, the coronavirus and the fate of Peng Shuai all hanging heavy over the Games. The Chinese capital on February 4-20 will become the first host of a Winter and Summer Olympics, having staged the Games in 2008, seen then as a coming-out party for what has since become the world's second-largest economy. This time, China's communist rulers hope the Games will inspire 300 million winter sports enthusiasts and help unite the world in the face of the pandemic. With the Games taking place inside a "bubble" cocooning the nearly 3,000 athletes together with non-competitors, it looks being the most restricted mass sporting event since Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
China
Reason.com

She Survived China's Attempt to Erase Her

Tursunay Ziyawudun is part of the Turkic ethnic group known as the Uyghurs. They are largely Muslims who mostly live in the northwest Chinese province of Xinjiang. There are about 12.8 million Uyghurs who live there, and human rights groups say that many have become victims of crimes against humanity at the hands of the Chinese government. China is guilty of committing "genocide" against the Uyghurs, according to a British tribunal. There are over 1 million Uyghurs in Chinese re-education camps, where many have reported sexual abuse and even forced sterilization.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA

