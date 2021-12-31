55-year-old man stabbed on Mitchell St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. near Mitchell Street.

When RPD officers arrived on scene they found a 55 year-old man who sustained a laceration to his lower body. The injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Authorities also say RPD officers also found the suspect still on scene. He sustained some injuries as well.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation, take the suspect into custody and render aid.

Authorities say the investigation on how this incident occurred is still ongoing. The charges are still being determined.

