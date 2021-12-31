ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Injuries, COVID cases at Norwich force League to postpone Leicester game

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBniv_0dZkjcly00

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Norwich City's Premier League game at Leicester City on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Norwich squad, leaving them with insufficient players to fulfil the fixture, the league said on Thursday.

It is the 17th Premier League match to be postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries this month.

"The Board accepted Norwich's application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries," the league said in a statement.

Norwich had their game at West Ham United postponed due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness reported among players and staff, while Leicester had matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton postponed due to coronavirus cases among their players.

"Those individuals who have returned a positive COVID-19 test result are completing a period of self-isolation, as per Premier League protocols and government guidelines," Norwich said.

"The club regrets any inconvenience caused to Leicester City and both sets of supporters."

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players -- 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper -- available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.

Norwich are bottom of the table on 10 points after 19 matches, three points adrift of the safety zone. Leicester are ninth on 25 points after 18 matches.

The United Kingdom reported a record 183,037 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday -- over 53,000 more than the previous highest figure registered just a day earlier as it continues to battle a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#The Premier League#Covid#The League#Norwich Force League#Tottenham Hotspur#Everton#Omicron
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns January window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League challengers.Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton frustrated by Premier League’s decision to postpone Newcastle game

Southampton have sought clarity from the Premier League over its decision to postpone Sunday’s match against Newcastle, the PA news agency understands.The game at St Mary’s has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries among the Magpies squad.Saints are understood to be frustrated by Newcastle’s inability to field a team, having been forced to use fringe and youth-team players in matches themselves over the last year.The club were particularly low on senior numbers when they were thrashed 9-0 at Manchester United in February.The Premier League said on Friday that its board had accepted Newcastle did not have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Crystal Palace vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham United travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening to take on Crystal Palace as they attempt to strengthen their case for a top four spot.The Hammers have enjoyed a fine first half of the season as sit just outside the qualification places for next season’s Champions League at present, though injury problems in defence could cause them issues in the long-term.Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are ensconced solidly in mid-table as they transition out of the Roy Hodgson era, though the Frenchman is set to be absent once again as he continues to isolate with Covid-19.Here is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy