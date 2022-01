The real estate fundamentals and macro thematics are holding in the Australian investment markets, but it is essential to correctly assess and price risk, according to Roger Parker, executive director, and Phillippe Sung, head of private debt, both of EG Funds Management. In an interview published in the January issue of Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific, Parker and Sung discuss the firm’s partnership approach to ESG investing and its new debt strategy, as it navigates a promising but cautionary market, adjusting to shifting priorities in office and tight pricing in industrial. To access a pdf of the Sponsored Section, click here.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO