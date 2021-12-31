ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Los Angeles and Philadelphia meet for non-conference showdown

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-6, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Philadelphia take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

The Kings are 9-7-2 at home. Los Angeles serves 7.4 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex Turcotte leads them averaging 2.0.

The Flyers have gone 7-6-4 away from home. Philadelphia averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-eight in 31 games this season. Adrian Kempe has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 12 goals and has 20 points. Claude Giroux has 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Cal Petersen: out (covid-19).

Flyers: Derick Brassard: out (health protocols), Carter Hart: out (health protocols), Scott Laughton: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

