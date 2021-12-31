IN WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

When temperatures really start to tumble in the winter, you will often hear us refer to the wind chill. Many times when we bring up "what the air feels like," we get a lot of questions about what that really means. Frequently people will tell us they think we are making it up or that it's some kind of scare tactic to make cold air sound colder. It's not. Wind chill is a real thing that was developed to help us all better understand how cold air and wind is more harmful to your body than that just that same level of cold.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO