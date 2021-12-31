ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

IN WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

wdrb.com
 2 days ago

WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 2, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is...

www.wdrb.com

NBCMontana

Tornadoes hit Kentucky on New Year's Day, leaving trail of destruction

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WZTV) – Severe storms caused damage across the southern United States Saturday and Sunday, including a tornado in Kentucky. Preliminary information provided by the National Weather Service reveals that an EF-2 tornado, with peak winds estimated at 115 mph and a path width of 125 yards, hit Hopkinsville Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Flood warnings and advisories issued as heavy showers continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low northwest of the islands will move away from the area, but a moist and unstable southerly wind flow will remain in place through Monday. There will be a chance of thunderstorms statewide through Sunday, but heavy rainfall will be most likely over Oahu and Kauai County. A gradual drying trend […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
WKYT 27

WATCH | An EF-1 tornado confirmed in Union City

The Kentucky General Assembly is about to gavel into session this week and circumstances dictate it will be busy and historic. WATCH | Casey Co. businesses flood during New Year’s Day storms. Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Several areas of Casey County flooded due to Saturday’s...
ENVIRONMENT
wdrb.com

Snow Chance update: Most snow stays South of Louisville

Temperatures are continuing to drop across the area through the afternoon today. The cold front that moved through yesterday and brought all that widespread rain to the area has brought in some much colder temperatures. It will continue to get colder as we head through the rest of the day...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch & Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours. A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
MARYLAND STATE
wdrb.com

What is Wind Chill

When temperatures really start to tumble in the winter, you will often hear us refer to the wind chill. Many times when we bring up "what the air feels like," we get a lot of questions about what that really means. Frequently people will tell us they think we are making it up or that it's some kind of scare tactic to make cold air sound colder. It's not. Wind chill is a real thing that was developed to help us all better understand how cold air and wind is more harmful to your body than that just that same level of cold.
ENVIRONMENT

