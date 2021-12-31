ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fleur East reviews goals

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleur East reviews her goals at the end of every year. The ‘Sax’ hitmaker ends...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Plus-size model claims fashion industry puts ‘slim models in fat suits’ in viral TikTok

A plus-size model has sparked outrage after she shared a fashion industry “secret” on TikTok.Norwegian model Karoline Bjornelykke, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, posted a video explaining that she is sometimes expected to wear “padding” in order to appear in ads wearing clothes larger than her size.Bjornelykke, 25, is considered a plus-size model despite wearing size 10/12 (EU38/40), between two to three sizes smaller than the average British woman, whose dress size is 16.But she is sometimes booked by brands that carry clothing sizes 16 and up, she says in the video.“If you have eyes, you can see that I’m...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Full list of 2022 bank holidays

Bank holidays are always a highlight for employees; and if you get your planning right, they could entitle you to a few extra days off.It’s a particularly good time to start looking at the calendar, too, given that Britons will get an additional bank holiday next year thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.In June, Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years on the throne - a historic milestone marking the longest reign of any British monarch to date.Hence why a four-day weekend has been introduced to mark the celebrations.Outlining plans to stage a series of events across the UK, Oliver Dowden...
WORLD
The Independent

Numbers of Boxing Day shoppers 41% below pre-pandemic levels, figures show

The numbers of in-person Boxing Day shoppers fell to almost half of pre-pandemic levels.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day was 41% below the 2019 level, data from industry analyst Springboard shows.Shops on Boxing Day are usually bustling with customers hunting for post-Christmas bargains, but the footfall in high streets was 37.7% lower than in 2019, while it dropped 48.4% in shopping centres and 40.2% in retail parks.Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “A major reason for the significantly lower footfall compared with 2019 will be due to consumers’ ongoing nervousness about the Covid infection rate.“This will have...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fleur East
ABQJournal

‘Call the Midwife’ holiday episode to air Christmas Day on PBS

Zephryn Taitte knows that patience pays off. When the London-based actor was cast as Cyril Robinson in the BBC hit series, “Call the Midwife,” it was for a recurring role. The long-running series follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

Ava Max suffered hair loss from COVID-19

Ava Max suffered hair loss after contracting COVID-19. The 'Sweet But Psycho hitmaker has started getting new growth after she "lost a lot of hair" when she came down with the virus last year. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

How 2021 was the year we rediscovered the beauty of the UK

The grass is always greener – and never more so than when it comes to travel. Despite the UK’s abundance of beauty spots, before coronavirus out-manoeuvred our best-laid travel plans we were a nation of international holidaymakers. To the extent that, in 2018, Brits took more flights abroad than any other nationality.But if one positive could be taken from the last 20 months, it is this – for many of us, 2020 and 2021 were years in which we rediscovered the joy of travelling closer to home.Although much was made of the pandemic-induced “staycation boom”, in reality domestic tourism spending...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Mel B dedicates MBE to women suffering abuse ‘in all shapes and forms’

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls says she has accepted an MBE on behalf of women suffering abuse “in all shapes and forms”.The pop superstar was given the accolade in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, following her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.The 46 year-old, known to fans as Mel B or Scary Spice, said the honour meant “more than anyone will ever know” and that she had “such mixed emotions”.“This has taken so long to sink in because it means so much to me,” she said.“To go through such dark times...
THEATER & DANCE
Digital Courier

Tom Walker 'owes' Duchess of Cambridge after surprise duet

Tom Walker has joked he owes the Duchess of Cambridge royalties after their surprise duet saw his music go rocketing up the charts. The 30-year-old singer was accompanied on piano by Catherine when he performed his track 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' for 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas' and after the special programme aired on ITV on Christmas Eve (24.12.21), the song has enjoyed a surge in popularity.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

'Maybe, baby': Yungblud hints at Miley Cyrus collaboration

Yungblud has refused to deny he has a collaboration with Miley Cyrus on his next album. The 'Mars' hitmaker has been "mad-creative" this year and has two albums on the go. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

Paul Bettany finds WandaVision costume 'challenging'

Paul Bettany finds it hard to “stay calm” in his ‘WandaVision’ costume. The 50-year-old actor reprised his MCU movie role as android Vision for the Disney+ spin-off series and he admitted it has been “challenging” spending hours in the restrictive muscle suit, but he won’t complain because he earns a “lot of money” for the show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

UK Picks Surprising Christmas Number One

A poll has found that the UK prefers guitars over jingle bells. ‘Killing in the Name’ by Rage Against the Machine has been voted as their favorite 'Christmas Number 1' song of all time. The poll was conducted by the Official Charts Company and Nine Eight Books as part...
WORLD
The Independent

Has the Omicron variant peaked in the UK?

New Year’s Eve celebrations in England are set to go ahead this evening after Boris Johnson confirmed earlier this week that there would be no further restrictions in place as revellers celebrated the start of 2022.The decision has been criticised by scientists and doctors, who continue to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), for one, has warned...
SCIENCE
Cosmopolitan

Paris Hilton Says She Can't Watch 'House of Gucci' Because She's Busy on a Private Island, Sorry

Paris Hilton would like you to know that as much as she'd love to watch House of Gucci, she's simple unable to at this time due to being busy on a private island. Paris was asked if she'd seen the movie by a fan on Twitter, who inquired "did you watched House of Gucci? Its not romantic at all but it’s very entertaining." Unfortunately, the answer was no due to Paris' private island lacking a movie theater. As she put it, "I want to watch it. But it’s only playing in Movie theatres and I’m on my honeymoon on a private island."
MOVIES
Digital Courier

Tom Ellis on ‘Outlander’? ‘Lucifer’ Star Shares His Audition Story With Sam Heughan

Lucifer actor Tom Ellis came close to starring opposite his good friend and Outlander star Sam Heughan in the popular Starz historical drama. Ellis spoke with Heughan in a Q&A interview for the London magazine Square Mile, covering their longtime friendship, as well as Heughan’s background, hobbies, and his break into acting. During the interview, Ellis revealed that he auditioned for Outlander before it premiered.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

All of the ‘Jeopardy!’ Records Amy Schneider Has Broken So Far

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is in the midst of a record-breaking run on the long-running game show and doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. The California-based engineering manager secured her 22nd consecutive win on Thursday’s episode, putting her just 10 games away from matching Jeopardy! legend James Holzhauer as the third-ranked contestant ever in successive wins.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

New Year’s Celebrations, ‘Cobra Kai,’ Olivia Colman in ‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Stay Close’

ABC’s coast-to-coast New Year’s celebration is the highest-profile, but TV offers multiple options to ring in 2022 and say goodbye to the old year. Netflix has plenty to keep viewers busy in the meantime, including another award-worthy performance from Olivia Colman in the psychological drama The Good Daughter, new seasons of Cobra Kai and Queer Eye, and the latest European adaptation of a Harlan Coben thriller, Stay Close. A curated critical checklist of notable Friday TV:
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 premiere promo: The future of Nonnatus

Sunday night’s Call the Midwife season 11 premiere is right around the corner and at this point, we have a solid sense of what’s coming!. In the wake of the Christmas Special, it’s fair to say that Lucille and Cyril are well on their way to having a happy and prosperous future. Yet, is there also romance in the cards elsewhere? The promo below hints at some great stuff coming up for Trixie, even though nothing can be altogether confirmed in a few seconds alone.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy