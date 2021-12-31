ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Long subtly confirms he's no longer single

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Long has let slip that he's no longer single. The 'He's Just...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Long
Person
Fortune Feimster
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
womansday.com

Celebrities Can’t Stop Commenting on Kelly Ripa’s New Family Holiday Card on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and her family are wishing everyone a happy holiday season. On December 3, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost shared her family's annual holiday card — and let’s just say, it doesn’t take much for them to look amazing. Unlike last year’s greeting, which featured photos specifically taken for the special occasion, this one showcased a heartwarming family moment that happened not too long ago. This past summer, Kelly and her family, both immediate and extended, took a two-week vacation to Italy. Throughout their July trip, the TV personality shared a dozen photos of everyone together. Turns out, she picked the one below for their 2021 family holiday card.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Sparks Pregnancy Speculation As She Calls Michael B. Jordan Her ‘Baby Daddy’

Are Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan expecting a baby in 2022? See the comment that has fans wondering whether they’re starting a family together. Lori Harvey called her longtime boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, her “baby daddy” while celebrating New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, and now fans are wondering whether they’re expecting. As you can see in the short clip below, the gorgeous model, 24, shared a boomerang of herself and Michael B. Jordan dressed up for the evening — and they look amazing — but it’s the comment written on the boomerang that has everyone talking.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shannon Beador Reveals Which ‘RHOC’ Scene Made Her Cry For 2 Months After It Aired

Shannon Beador EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she was in tears ‘for two months’ following a heated fight with Kelly Dodd that ‘RHOC’ fans will never forget. Shannon Beador, 57, has been involved in her fair share of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County over the last seven years, and she admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that she often struggles with moving on from the heated incidents. “When I’m not in a good place or I’m not getting along with someone or there’s fighting and drama going on, it’s hard for me,” Shannon told HL ahead of last week’s season 16 premiere of RHOC. “It’s not like I say, ‘Oh we’re done filming’ and take it out of your mind.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ABC 4

The most glamorous baby bump and Martha Stewart holiday party advice

On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back. The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Shades Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett’s Skills In The Bedroom

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have always had a somewhat volatile relationship, especially before she quit drinking. In 2018, after keeping their relationship tightly under wraps at first, Randall popped the question in Cabo San Lucas. While their wedding was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the couple did welcome a daughter […] The post Lala Kent Shades Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett’s Skills In The Bedroom appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Duff Goldman Just Won The Internet With This Adorable Baby Photo

Most baking fans will know Duff Goldman from the scrumptious and spectacular sweet treats he makes, or from the expertise and opinions he shares on one of the many shows in which he appears as a judge. However, there's another important role in Goldman's life beyond being a pastry chef and a television personality, and it's one he highlighted in a recent adorable Twitter share. Goldman is also a new father to his young daughter, Josephine, and the smitten papa has shared plenty of snaps of his pride and joy on his social media accounts, with the most recent Twitter post capturing the hearts of his many followers.
MUSIC
bravotv.com

We Were Not Expecting What Jeff Lewis Shared About His Friendship Status with Vicki Gunvalson

Jeff Lewis and Vicki Gunvalson are two Bravolebs with huge personalities and a lot of opinions, so it's no surprise that they have had some drama in the past. However, the Flipping Out designer and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum seem to be in a better place. Jeff opened up about their friendship status during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (December 12).
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Explains Why She Didn’t Film Scenes At One Of Heather Dubrow’s Parties For Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 16

Tamra Judge may have turned in her orange on Real Housewives of Orange County, but she is still in the mix. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra both decided to leave after Season 14 when they were demoted. In fact, Tamra was offered a three-episode contract to conclude her story line on RHOC. Tamra changes her mind […] The post Tamra Judge Explains Why She Didn’t Film Scenes At One Of Heather Dubrow’s Parties For Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 16 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy