ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Shocking reason behind Toni Storm’s release from WWE revealed

By Pritam Moni
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian female professional wrestler Toni Rossall is famously known by her ring name ‘Toni Storm’ in WWE. In her short career in WWE, Storm wrestled in WWENXT for the majority of the time. But 2021 saw the young talent Toni stormed (no pun intended though) into the SmackDown Women’s Division by...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Dana White, Nate Diaz, and other MMA stars react to the sad demise of UFC legend BJ Penn’s father

One of the mixed martial arts’ greatest fighters, BJ Penn has lost someone very close to his heart. BJ Penn is one of the greatest to ever do it in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the best to grace the UFC octagon. Penn has been the welterweight champion and the lightweight champion. The fighter has lost his father yesterday and shared with the world the sad news.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Virgil
Person
Sasha Banks
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Australian#The Wrestling Company
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Surprise! Seth Rollins gets a new WWE ring name

American professional wrestler, actor, and wrestling trainer Colby Daniel Lopez is famously known by his ring name ‘Seth Rollins’ in WWE. One of the most skillful in-ring performers and a great promo cutter Rollins has established himself as a prominent wrestler in WWE. He had made his debut in WWE in 2012 being a part of the legendary faction ‘The Shield’. The ‘Hounds of Justice’ found their architect in Seth Rollins, as out of all three members of the ‘Shield’, Rollins had the supremacy over promo cutting.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

That Would Do It: Speculation On Why Toni Storm Left WWE

There’s your explanation? With such a large roster, WWE is often going to have some people walk away from the company. That might not be the most positive thing, but occasionally there is no way around it. Sometimes wrestlers just do not want to be there anymore, and that seems to have been the case this week as a WWE star simply left the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
firstsportz.com

REVEALED – Where are Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens getting married?

Top US gymnast Simone Biles and NFL star Jonathan Owens have officially confirmed their relationship with the public. The couple has been a regular feature on each other’s social media accounts in the last few months. Biles and Owens have been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020....
NFL
firstsportz.com

Goldberg drops the truth bomb over his future in WWE

American professional wrestler William Scott Goldberg is famously known for his mononymous ring name ‘Goldberg’. He is known for his uncanny ability to lift heavyweight wrestlers with ease. In his four decades-long wrestling career, he has put his hands on multiple championship belts in WWE. This 55-year-old wrestler is still working as a part-timer in WWE and gives his presence on rare occasions.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Alexa Bliss is all set to return on Day 1?

Alexa Bliss is presently on leave from WWE, but unlike many other WWE superstars in 2021, she will return at some point with her career intact. She was last seen at the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where Charlotte Flair’s malevolent doll, Lily, was destroyed. Since then, fans have been waiting for Little Miss Bliss to return.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“I’m in,” Dustin Poirier drops a shocking cryptic update about his plans for 2022

UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier had both peaks and valleys in his 2021 MMA career, though it doesn’t count him out as an exciting draw of a fight and the love and respect from the MMA community are still right up there. Poirier, a fighter with an MMA record of 28 wins and 7 losses, was 2-1 in 2021 when he won his back-to-back fights against nemesis Conor McGregor and lost his second undisputed title fight in December when he submitted to Charles Oliveira via submission.
UFC
firstsportz.com

WWE Day 1: RK-Bro defeat the Street Profits to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships in a stunning match

WWE Day 1 saw RK-Bro put their Raw Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits in a grueling match. The match saw RK-Bro successfully retain the championships and keep their entertaining reign continued. Though both the teams earned a lot of respect following the passive showdown between the two teams, the match didn’t see what everyone expected.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy