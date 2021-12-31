ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ibrahimovic will recover for Milan vs. Roma – the latest on the others

Cover picture for the articleZlatan Ibrahimovic missed the final game of the season due to overworking his knee, but it shouldn’t be more than that game. The Swede is fired up ahead of AC Milan’s clash against...

Yardbarker

Milan players test negative for Covid ahead of Roma clash

Training resumed at Milanello yesterday after a few days off during the Christmas holiday. All the players took a rapid Covid-19 test before starting the session as well as PCR tests, the results of which have arrived. According to Tuttosport (via MilanNews), all of the tests came back negative. This...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Milan almost back to full health as four key players are expected to return vs. Roma

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli is expected to welcome four key players back for the game against Roma on Thursday night, a report claims. MilanNews reports that Davide Calabria has fully recovered and will available for the first match of 2022 that the Rossoneri will play against the Giallorossi, while Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic are also expected to return to training with the rest of the squad today and should therefore make the game too.
UEFA
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns January window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League challengers.Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Conte delighted with win but admits Spurs have room for improvement

Antonio Conte was delighted to see Tottenham claim victory at Watford following Davinson Sanchez’s last-gasp winner but admits they need to make more of their opportunities. Tottenham, having been held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton on Tuesday, looked set to be frustrated again as they struggled to make the breakthrough against the Hornets despite dominating possession and having a number of chances at Vicarage Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

PSG confirm Lionel Messi is COVID-19 positive, will miss Coupe De France match

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday's Coupe de France round of 32 clash with Vannes OC with the Ligue 1 trip to Olympique Lyonnais also now in major doubt. The French giants updated their medical bulletin on Sunday ahead of...
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits ‘noise’ following Romelu Lukaku interview is not helpful

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea are frustrated after Romelu Lukaku revealed his dissatisfaction with his Stamford Bridge situation.The “surprised” Chelsea boss admitted he would sit down with Belgium striker Lukaku to thrash out a way forward but insisted he does not see any problem with the £98million club-record summer signing.Lukaku told Sky Italy “I’m not happy with the situation” at Chelsea in an interview released on Thursday, but understood to have been conducted three weeks ago.The 28-year-old has since told ESPN Brazil he had resolved any issues in a chat where he told Tuchel he was “multidimensional”, but Chelsea’s manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe

Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.FINAL #GetafeRealMadrid 1-0 💙🎊🙌 ℚ𝕦𝕖́ 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕒 𝕕𝕖 𝕖𝕞𝕡𝕖𝕫𝕒𝕣 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚... ¡El @GetafeCF se lleva un derbi madrileño histórico! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ywQf4R3IC0— LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 2, 2022Their lead at the top...
SOCCER

