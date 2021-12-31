ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, IA

City of Corning Declares Snow Emergency

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Corning) The City of Corning has declared a 24-hour snow emergency effective at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 1st.

No parking will be allowed on marked snow route streets during the first 12 hours of this snow emergency.

Except for the business district, parking during the first 12 hours on all other streets will be on the South and West side only. Fore the remainder of this snow emergency, parking will be allowed on the North and East side of the street if not prohibited by signs. All No Parking signs and direction of travel parking will be enforced.

