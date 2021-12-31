New Year's Resolutions For The Dallas Dining Public; Plus a Few from Our Food Writers

No, we’re not talking about the fanciest spots. Or the most hyped. Or even the newest. The best restaurant meals, to us, were the ones that stayed seared in our memories long after the last French fry was dipped and the final sip of a perfect pét-nat thrown back. These are all the places we turned to for quiet, solo dinners with a book, vaxxed brunches with missed friends, and boxes of weeknight takeout when we just couldn’t with cooking anymore. In other words, these, our best restaurant meals, are all the ones that mattered most. From the street cart skewers that transported lifestyle editor Karen Yuan back to the Beijing neighborhood she grew up in to senior cooking editor Sarah Jampel’s best-ever post-baby bagel and assistant editor Chala Tyson Tshitundu’s flaky, perfect fried catfish biscuit sandwich—“a gift from the ancestors”—here are all the meals we ate (and loved) this year.

