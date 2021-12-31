ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eat Like the Fab 5 at All of the Austin Restaurants Featured in the New ‘Queer Eye’

By Erin Russell
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix hit Queer Eye finally debuted its sixth season set in Austin on New Year’s Eve, with several Austin restaurant personalities prominently featured. In addition to the “heroes” who are made over — a honky tonk instructor, a bakery owner, a seafood restauranteur, and a cattle rancher — the show was...

CultureMap Houston

Where to eat in Houston right now: Our favorite new restaurants for 2021

What a year its been for Houston restaurants. Despite numerous challenges, an incredible crop of newcomers offers diners more high quality choices than ever before. This year has seen tasting menus come roaring back to prominence with no fewer than five restaurants devoted to the format. At the same time, a group of bar-forward concepts like Winnie’s, Night Shift, and Roots Wine Bar serve dishes capable of luring teetotalers complete with plenty of zero-proof options that go far beyond Topo Chico.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Austin Food Experts’ Exciting New Go-To Restaurants in 2021

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2021, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. Given the insanity of this year, Eater has adapted the standard survey into one that reflects the new realities of takeout, restaurant shutters, and a shaky industry. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number one:
RESTAURANTS
State
Texas State
weisradio.com

The Fab 5 says howdy to Texas in new ‘Queer Eye’ trailer

Say howdy to an all-new season of Queer Eye. Netflix has released the season six trailer for the show, which finds the Fab 5 bringing their makeover magic to Austin, Texas. This season, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown transform the lives of a honky tonk dance instructor, a trans weightlifter and more. They even bring their flair to a high school prom.
TEXAS STATE
Collider

'Queer Eye: 9 Tear-Jerker Episodes to Revisit Before the New Season

Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye is coming back for Season 6 on December 31st. To recap, the conceit is that five gay men, all with individual specialties, seek to help out someone (lovingly referred to as a hero) get a new start on their life. The cast includes Antoni Porowski (the food guy), Tan France (the fashion guy), Karamo Brown (the lifestyle/culture guy), Bobby Berk (the interior design guy), and Jonathan Van Ness (the grooming guy) who spend a week with a new hero to assist in making over their lives. This season will be set in Austin, Texas, with previous seasons taking place in Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Georgia and specials in Australia and Japan. The show has won four consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Show. It is a reboot of the hit show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from Bravo which ran from 2003 - 2007.
TV SERIES
austinmonthly.com

Queer Eye’s Big Austin Takeover

Bright and colorful, like so many of Jonathan Van Ness’ Instagram account offerings, his new video on March 18, 2020, hinted at a fresh kind of experience. A partition with thick vertical rainbow stripes set inside a decidedly old-fashioned-looking cardboard TV was balanced unmistakably on a cat scratcher. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Howdy Texas! Here's what we know about the Austin season of 'Queer Eye' premiering soon

They've walked among us for months now. Finally, we'll get to see what happened when the "Queer Eye" team came to Austin. Season 6 of the popular Netflix reality show, filmed in Austin, premieres soon. Here's what we know so far about the Fab 5 — grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski, designer Bobby Berk and lifestyle coach Karamo Brown — and their time in town.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Kristen Kish
Person
Bobby Berk
Person
Tan France
Person
Terri White
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Antoni Porowski
Community Impact Austin

ROUNDUP: 12 restaurants featured in New Braunfels in 2021

New Braunfels is home to restaurants that serve both classic and unique flavors. Here is a look at 12 local eateries featured by Community Impact Newspaper in 2021. When Rashmi Bhat opened 7 Monks Cafe in October 2019, it was not her first foray into the restaurant industry. Bhat opened her first business, Bonjour Texas, in New Braunfels in 2014 after graduating from college. The business offers catering and wholesale sandwiches, pastries and salads delivered throughout Central Texas.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
HuffingtonPost

The 'Queer Eye' Fab Five Plan A Texas Takeover In Season 6 Trailer

Hang on to your ten-gallon hats, folks: the Fab Five of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” are back and ready to take Texas by storm. Season 6 of the Emmy-winning makeover series finds Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness descending upon the Lone Star State, as seen in a new trailer.
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

Will 'Queer Eye' Return for a Seventh Season on Netflix?

After a long hiatus following Season 5, Queer Eye officially hit the small screen for another season in a completely new location on Dec. 31. Since the hit Netflix makeover series debuted in 2018, fans have fallen for experts Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Bobby Berk, and they've grown attached to the subjects featured on each episode.
TV SERIES
Austin Chronicle

The Broken Spoke’s Terri White & More Featured on Queer Eye

The cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye made unexpectedly long stays in Austin after the pandemic interrupted local filming. Perhaps more interesting to Austin music fans, the sixth season features a number of subjects from the Capital music scene. The very first episode, which premiered on New Year’s Eve, revamps Terri White – known as the platinum blonde, tough-as-nails two-step instructor at the Broken Spoke. The Fab Five overhaul White’s home and style while exploring family dynamics within the honky-tonk dynasty.
AUSTIN, TX
#Restaurants#Seafood Restaurant#Queer Eye#Vegan#Food Drink#Austinites#Covid#Cdc
TODAY.com

‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

Netflix has dropped a first look at Season 6 of “Queer Eye,” which features a preview of Miranda Lambert’s latest single, “Y’all Means All.” TODAY shares a look.Dec. 28, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

LA Food Writers Discuss Their Best Restaurant Meals of 2021

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2021 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, and reporters share their best restaurant meals from 2021. Caroline Pardilla, Freelance Writer and Eater LA...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Gordon Ramsay Hates Getting Special Treatment In Restaurants

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is easy to recognize no matter where he goes. The chef has managed to build a solid reputation for himself over the years, after all. When it comes to his favorite food, the chef is partial to a traditional English Breakfast (via Insider.) He once remarked, "I stand by it. I swear by it. And it is one meal that I would ever eat as a last supper."
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Where does Hilary Farr live?

Hilary Farr’s new show is currently airing on HGTV, but where does the television host live, and how far away is this from where she’s been filming?. Tough Love with Hilary Farr premiered last night, and viewers are loving the show so far. Although we see a lot of Farr on the show, there’s some parts of her life she doesn’t reveal.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2021

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2021 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, and reporters share their thoughts on the saddest restaurant closures of the year. Caroline Pardilla, Freelance...
LOS ANGELES, CA

