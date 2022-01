Nine days after the murder of the Homesh yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman at the hands of loathsome Arab terrorists, and on the morning after a massive solidarity march and rally at the site of his murder (Thousands March to Homesh After Terror Attack, Demand Israel’s Return to Site) where a long list of right-wing leaders demanded the regulation of the outpost, on Friday morning, Police, Border Police and Army units began to demolish family homes and a boarding facility in Homesh in northern Samaria, though not yet the Yeshiva building itself or the student’s tent dorm.

