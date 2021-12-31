ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

AM Prep-Segue

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

RYAN SEACREST SAYS NEW YEAR'S SPECIAL HAD TO JUGGLE LINEUP. NEW YORK (AP) - LL Cool J was supposed to be the last act before midnight in New York for ABC's “New Year's Rockin' Eve” special. Instead, it will be Journey, according to host Ryan Seacrest. He says LL Cool J...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest will continue to host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for years to come. The 46-year-old television and radio personality has signed a multi-year deal extension with MRC Live & Alternative to host and executive produce the ABC special. 2021 will mark Seacrest's 17th...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Ryan Seacrest on Ringing in 2022, His New Passion for Growing Olives and What's New for American Idol

American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest, 46, returns to Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (Dec. 31 on ABC), celebrating the 50th anniversary of Clark’s TV special. The festivities will ring in 2022 with more than five hours of celebrities, music and the first-ever Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Daddy Yankee
ABC7 Chicago

Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

TIMES SQUARE -- Welcome to our exclusive, behind-the-scenes look atthepartyprep forthebiggest bash oftheyear! Join Ryan Seacrest for this half-hour show, as he gives you a sneak peek attheexciting acts and hottest stars from coast to coast, lighting up "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." Seacrest and his co-hosts Liza Koshy,...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Good Sam, NYE Bashes & Harry Potter's Big Anniversary

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Dec. 31 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohio State University#New Orleans#Ap#Abc#New Year#Yankee#The Los Angeles Party#Ajr#Onerepublic#Nbc#Ohio State#Purdue
The Independent

New this Week: 'This Is Us,' RuPaul album, 'The Tender Bar'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Ben Affleck has another winning turn in “The Tender Bar,” the George Clooney-directed adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up on Long Island that starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 7. Tye Sheridan plays the author, who in the absence of his father, starts to look to his uncle Charlie (Affleck) to fill that void. In his review for The Associated Press, Mark Kennedy wrote that “’The Tender Bar’ is a gentle, oddly crafted...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wcn247.com

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after vaccines were rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are at their highest level on record. The nation is averaging more than 265,000 per day — a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. Johns Hopkins University reports the number of new cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, The fast-spreading variant has cast a pall over the holidays, forcing communities to scale back or cancel festivities. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's ok to have small home gatherings if everyone is vaccinated and has a booster shot. But he adds, “if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with...everybody hugging and kissing...I would strongly recommend that...we not do that.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy