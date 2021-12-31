AM Prep-Segue

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after vaccines were rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are at their highest level on record. The nation is averaging more than 265,000 per day — a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. Johns Hopkins University reports the number of new cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, The fast-spreading variant has cast a pall over the holidays, forcing communities to scale back or cancel festivities. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's ok to have small home gatherings if everyone is vaccinated and has a booster shot. But he adds, “if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with...everybody hugging and kissing...I would strongly recommend that...we not do that.”

