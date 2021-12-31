Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

Brazilian health authorities said Sunday they would investigate reports of cruise liners violating Covid-19 protocols, after outbreaks hit three ships plying the coast.
"Failure to follow health protocols and disobeying restrictive measures imposed by the authorities constitute infractions that, if confirmed, will result in fines and the suspension of (cruise companies') activities," the federal health regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement.
The statement came after Brazilian media reported passengers on one of the Covid-hit ships, the Costa Diadema, violated quarantine orders to hold a booze-fueled New Year's Eve party.
Brazil allowed cruises to resume in November, but ordered companies to implement strict protocols against Covid-19, including testing passengers and quarantining them in case of infection.
