Aerospace & Defense

Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

 2 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews,...

AFP

US airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled

Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Saturday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.
LIFESTYLE
bigcountryhomepage.com

Live updates: 2,300 US flights canceled due to storms, virus

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. By early afternoon Sunday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights and more than...
ENVIRONMENT
#Europe#Ap#Cathay Pacific Airlines
simpleflying.com

Return Of The A380: The British Airways Fleet In 2022

UK flag carrier British Airways boasts a large and diverse fleet of jet-powered airliners. The London-based oneworld founding member has more than 250 aircraft at its disposal, with a further 24 active at its regional subsidiary, BA CityFlyer. This year will see the Airbus A380 return to widespread service at the airline, following a pandemic-induced hiatus.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

Hong Kong leader slams Cathay Pacific over Covid rule breach

The Omicron variant has found its way into the Hong Kong community beyond the strict quarantine system. The first community transmission has been blamed on a Cathay Pacific crew member who allegedly breached home quarantine rules. "Omicron is raging around the world and it has now found its way into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

A Look At Philippine Airlines' Airbus-Dominated Fleet

Philippine Airlines holds the title of being the oldest Asian carrier to still be operating under its original name. Founded in February 1941, the Manila-based airline is 80 years old, and has a fleet comprising more than 50 aircraft. But what are the exact models that it flies?. Airbus narrowbodies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lifestyle
Virus
Health
Economy
Industry
Dubai
Public Health
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Are In The SkyTeam Alliance?

While many airlines choose to go it alone and march to the beat of their own drum, others have realized that there is strength in numbers and have partnered with others. In the world of commercial aviation, this is called belonging to an alliance. With this in mind, we thought we would take a look at the smallest of the big three partnerships, the SkyTeam Alliance, and see which airlines belong to it.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

SpiceJet Dash 8 Turboprop Departs Rajkot Without ATC Clearance

A SpiceJet Bombardier DHC-8-402Q Dash 8 took off from Rajkot en route to New Delhi on Thursday, December 30, 2021, without permission from Air Trafic control. The nearly ten-year-old aircraft registration VT-SUQ was performing SpiceJet flight number SG-3703 from Rajkot Airport (RAJ) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi when the incident occurred.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Brazil to probe cruise companies over Covid outbreaks

Brazilian health authorities said Sunday they would investigate reports of cruise liners violating Covid-19 protocols, after outbreaks hit three ships plying the coast. "Failure to follow health protocols and disobeying restrictive measures imposed by the authorities constitute infractions that, if confirmed, will result in fines and the suspension of (cruise companies') activities," the federal health regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement. The statement came after Brazilian media reported passengers on one of the Covid-hit ships, the Costa Diadema, violated quarantine orders to hold a booze-fueled New Year's Eve party. Brazil allowed cruises to resume in November, but ordered companies to implement strict protocols against Covid-19, including testing passengers and quarantining them in case of infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Cathay cargo halt to hit Hong Kong prices, SCMP reports

(Jan 1): Hong Kong consumers will face higher prices for fresh produce, daily necessities and electrical goods over the coming weeks as a result of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd’s long-haul cargo flight halt, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. Consumers will experience food and product shortages in...
ECONOMY
abc27 News

Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021

(AP) — More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States […]
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Hi Fly Pilot Achieves New Flight Record With Airbus A330neo

A new record flight time was registered yesterday. Hi Fly Commander Carlos Mirpuri flew between the Portuguese destinations of Madeira and Lisbon with a wheels up time of 70 minutes. The pilot’s feat was observed by two members of the FAI on board the A330-900neo to confirm the record.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Omicron havoc for airlines as JetBlue cancels almost 1,300 flights

US airline JetBlue has cancelled almost 1,300 flights over the coming fortnight as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant wreaks havoc for airlines. Airlines are struggling with the combination of harsh winter weather in some parts of the northern hemisphere and the spread of Omicron, which has caused surging Covid-19 case numbers in countries including the UK, France, Italy and the US.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

