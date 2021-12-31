ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea boss Tuchel: What happens if Liverpool aren't beaten?

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dismissed talk of the title race being over if they don't beat Liverpool. Chelsea are struggling to keep touch with leaders Manchester City....

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Relentless Man City a machine

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has paid tribute to "relentless" Manchester City. Tuchel has dubbed the Premier League leaders a "machine". "They are relentless," said Tuchel. "They know what it takes to produce these high-point seasons over and over and over again. "It's quality all over the club, not only in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits home form costing them: It hurts us

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits his team are battling to snap their current form slump ahead of facing Liverpool. Tuchel accepts their recent home form, with one win in five league matches at Stamford Bridge, has proved costly and would otherwise have placed his side in a much more favourable position at the turn of the calendar year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Recall Gilmour from Norwich?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he hasn't considered Billy Gilmour's situation at Norwich City. The Blues midfielder was barracked by Norwich fans last weekend. Asked about recalling him from his loan, Tuchel said: "To be honest I have not thought about it yet. "We don't even have a whole week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirms Emerson recall being explored

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed they're exploring the prospect of recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan with Lyon. With Ben Chilwell on the long-term treatment table and Reece James awaiting scan results to assess the damage of a hamstring injury, Tuchel has been shorn of options at wing-back ahead of a challenging run of fixtures in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel tells Lukaku: You have a problem? Speak up!

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has offered some simple advice to Romelu Lukaku after his disparaging interview on Italian television this week. Relations between the player and head coach may have improved since the interview was conducted, they have both admitted to having conversations, but Lukaku's initial plan to apologise to Inter Milan and its fans for his departure in the summer has spectacularly backfired in the recently-published interview.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It's been a month to forget for the Blues on the injury and Covid-19 front. Chelsea have faced constant disruption which has continued right the way through the month. They received further...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Romelu Lukaku’s shocking comments

On Thursday, an interview surfaced that Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku did with Sky Sports Italy three weeks ago. Coincidentally enough, it was published at a time where the Blues are struggling to find their form. The Belgian essentially said that he isn’t happy with how manager Thomas Tuchel is utilizing him in the Chelsea formation and on Friday, the German responded to these comments.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

AXED: Tuchel dumps Lukaku from Chelsea squad ahead of Liverpool clash

Romelu Lukaku has been dropped for Chelsea's game against Liverpool. In an interview recorded several weeks ago but aired on Thursday, Belgium striker Lukaku said he was "not happy" with his bit-part role under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel earlier this season. He added he would like to return to Inter Milan, who he left for Chelsea in August, in the near future. Tuchel said the comments had brought the club "noise we don't need". BBC Sport is reporting Lukaku has now been omitted from today's matchday squad. Lukaku has scored seven goals in 18 appearances since he rejoined Chelsea this summer. He has also been hampered by injury and illness and, at times, found himself left out of the starting line-up when fit. However, he has had a recent upturn in form, scoring in his last two Premier League appearances, after discussions about his role with Tuchel.
PREMIER LEAGUE

