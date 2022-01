The Great Resignation is the hot employment topic of 2021. Workers around the world are calling time on old or unfulfilling jobs and refusing to go back to the lives they had pre-COVID. Employees are handing in their notices en masse in pursuit of something better, whether that’s chasing their dreams, supporting a cause they believe in or looking for a better work/life balance. For the first time ever, in August 2021 the UK recorded more than 1 million open job positions; the job market as we know it is changing.

JOBS ・ 13 DAYS AGO