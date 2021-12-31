Make these 7 Coding habits your new year resolution for success

As the end of the year arrives, it’s time to think about the time-honored tradition of New Year’s resolutions. So often, resolutions are an exercise in self-punishment — an attempt to change yourself in an unrealistic way. But after a global pandemic, many of us have had time to reevaluate what’s important, taking stock of the ways we should really change, and what parts of ourselves we should work to accept. For these young people, after almost two years of the pandemic rippling through their lives in ways both stark and subtle, their hopes are different than they were before face masks were a part of daily life. This is how the last two years have changed them and what their hopes are for the new one ahead.

