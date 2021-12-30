ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The First Match + A Debut Set For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling has announced the first match, as well as a debut for next week’s Impact broadcast. During this week’s show, Mercedes Martinez issued a challenge to Deonna Purrazzo. It...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

No WWE SmackDown Tonight, News On Corey Graves, NXT, RAW, More

As a reminder, there will be no new edition of WWE SmackDown tonight. WWE will be airing a 2021 retrospective on FS1. You can check out this week’s episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast below:. “Corey & Vic get together to ring in...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deonna Purrazzo
ewrestlingnews.com

Nia Jax Comments On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction & More

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax conducted a Q&A on her Instagram account as she discussed her WWE release, backstage reaction from her fellow peers and more. You can check out some highlights below:. On what’s next for her since she’s moved on from wrestling: “Starting a business. Growing some cool...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan, King Corbin, Kofi Kingston, More

WWEShop.com is selling several new Suplex City t-shirts for Brock Lesnar. You can check those out below:. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke with BT Sport’s “The Run-In” to discuss her match with Becky Lynch at tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results 2022 Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for 2022 WWE DAY 1 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE
FanSided

WWE fans can’t believe Brock Lesnar won WWE Championship at Day 1

Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#First Match#Axs Tv#Combat
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan came out agressive and got some near falls, but Lynch knocked...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Randy Orton & Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The Street Profits worked over Riddle in the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Edge vs. The Miz

Edge vs. The Miz was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They went back and forth in the early going. Miz with a series of kicks before Edge tossed him to the floor. Edge hit a flapjack type of move off the apron to the floor. Edge tossed him onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Miz went for his finisher and Edge rolled him up for 2. Miz went for a submission, but Edge reversed it and rolled him up for 2. Miz tossed him into the ring post. Miz with the figure four leg lock, but Edge moved out of it. Miz sent him into the turnbuckle and rolled him up for 2. Edge with the crossface, but Maryse put Miz’s foot on the rope. They did a double boot spot. Edge missed the spear and Maryse hit Edge in the head to allow Miz to hit his finisher for 2. Mrayse got on the apron and Beth Phoenix came out to chase off Maryse. This distracted Miz and Edge hit a spear for the win.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

RK-Bro Defeat The Street Profits To Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Day 1

During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) successfully retain their RAW Tag Team Championships by defeating The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) by pinfall following a pop-up RKO from Randy Orton to Montez Ford. After the match, both teams...
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes On AEW Plus: FIGHT In Focus (Video), AEW Star At Cotton Bowl, Kyle O’Reilly

– Cody Rhodes joined Josh Shernoff on the final installment of the AEW Plus “FITE In FOCUS” for 2021 on Friday. Ahead of his TNT Championship defense against “All Ego” Ethan Page of The Men of the Year tag-team on the final AEW show of 2021 on tonight’s Rampage: New Year’s Smash special on TNT, “The American Nightmare” spoke with Shernoff about the rapid evolution of the promotion that transformed the pro wrestling business.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rok-C vs. Deonna Purrazzo Set For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks Time

ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C will wrestle Deonna Purrazzo on Impact Wrestling in two weeks time. The match will take place on the January 13th episode of Impact. Purrazzo confronted Rok-C at Final Battle and said she wanted a winner takes all match with the ROH World Champion. Purrazzo is currently the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and is competing against Mickie James for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Hard to Kill next weekend.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Defeat Ricochet & Cesaro At WWE Day 1, Holland Injured

During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show, we saw Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeat Ricochet and Cesaro in a tag match by pinfall following a Brogue Kick from Sheamus to Cesaro. During the early part of the match, Holland was injured after suffering what appeared to be a...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy