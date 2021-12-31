ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comment: A pundit’s predictions for 2022; most of them serious

By Opinion Commentary
HeraldNet
 2 days ago

December’s end is when we reflect on what we hope to improve in the year to come … and also the time for my annual predictions of news headlines for the next 12 months. Usually I begin by evaluating last year’s predictions, but this year only one bears mention: For the...

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCT

From politics to COVID and more: Stacker.com ranks the best stories of 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Important news stories are happening every day, in communities big and small. Whether it’s accountability journalism relating to a local election, or watchdog reporting on ethnic conflicts the world over, the most important news stories are the ones that most urgently need telling. 2021 top sports stories: Pirates’ bowl game canceled, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Did We Just Blow Our Last, Best Chance to Tackle Climate Change?

In mid-2020, after the pandemic had settled in, I wrote in a TIME cover story that the stars had aligned to make 2020 and 2021 the “last, best chance” to keep the world from experiencing the worst impacts of climate change. Temperatures have risen more than 1.1°C since the Industrial Revolution, and the COVID-19 pandemic had unexpectedly opened up new pathways to rethink the global economy to help the world avoid the 1.5°C of temperature rise, long seen as a marker of when the planet will start to experience the catastrophic and irreversible effects of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Business
Washington Post

This is the worst economy we never had

For months, the GOP-Fox News axis forecast the bluest of Christmases. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy joined 159 House Republicans in a letter to President Biden saying his policies “will certainly ensure that this Christmas will not be merry” because of a “supply chain crisis” and inflation.
BUSINESS
HeraldNet

Comment: Don’t despair for U.S. democracy; fix it

Last week, I promised a bit of optimism about U.S. democracy given the very real threats the republic is facing. I’ll repeat that no one should dismiss those threats. But the defeat of democracy is hardly a done deal. To begin with, imperfect democracy survived 2020, and as serious...
EVERETT, WA
moneyweek.com

Predictions are pointless – but we do them anyway

At the start of 2021 we had some clear ideas on what we expected from the economy and markets. With pent-up demand real – consumers had pockets jammed with newly minted cash and a near-desperate urge to get out and spend – GDP would recover fast. We expected that, alongside staff shortages, to be one driver of non-transient inflation. We thought we might start to see the fruits of the hard labour many companies put in during the pandemic (to cut costs, digitalise, and strengthen supply chains) in the productivity numbers. Finally, we expected interest rates to rise a little (not as much as inflation, but a little); bond prices to fall (as rates rose); growth stocks (dependent on super-low rates for their high valuations) to fall and more value-orientated stocks (UK ones in particular) finally to make our fortunes.
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows

In perhaps the saddest statement since Jan. 6 on the state of American Democracy, Republican lawmakers across the country have been asked to say three simple words: Joe. Biden. Won. But they just can’t bring themselves to do it, even though Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes and trounced him in the Electoral College toll. In other words, those GOP lawmakers refuse to recognize the will of the people. Which means they no longer recognize democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

With fascism coming, America responds: LOL who cares? Let's Netflix and chill

In America (and around the world) the year 2021 was one of great sadness and frustration. By many indications, 2022 may be even worse. America's democracy crisis continues to escalate. The alarm is blaring but the American people, for the most part, continue to ignore it. Last Jan. 6, Donald Trump and his regime attempted a coup with the goal of nullifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and, in effect, ending American democracy. In many respects, Trump's coup attempt was atypical, if not wholly unique.
U.S. POLITICS
HeraldNet

Harrop: If not Biden in ‘24, Harris shouldn’t be default choice

The year 2022 should be too early to get into heated speculation about the Democrats’ 2024 candidate for president. But since it’s already begun, now would be a good time to resist arguments for making Vice President Kamala Harris the nominee. First off, the current president, Joe Biden,...
EVERETT, WA
HeraldNet

Protect democracy while you can

Some of us have been suspicious of the secret conversations President Trump had with Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin. We now have cause to believe he was learning how Putin was able to derail Russia’s fledgling democracy and take permanent control of the Russian government. We are now in...
EVERETT, WA
blogforarizona.net

‘We’re Not Having An Inflation Problem. We’re Having A Corporate Greed Problem.’ Put The Blame Where It Belongs

If Congress is so concerned about inflation, why have we heard nothing from Congress about companies engaging in illegal price fixing, price gouging and profiteering from pandemic supply-chain disruptions? Why have we heard nothing about corporate monopoly power which makes this possible?. More importantly, why has the corporate media not...
BUSINESS
AFP

Twitter blocks US Republican lawmaker account over Covid claims

Twitter said Sunday it has permanently suspended the personal account of outspoken Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for violating the platform's Covid-19 misinformation policy. The lawmaker from Georgia is a loud and fervent supporter of Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and is also known for making outlandish anti-vaccine claims and other false statements about the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter said it was shutting down Greene's personal account -- @mtgreenee -- for repeated violations of its Covid misinformation policy. She still has access to her official Twitter handle, which is @RepMTG. Greene used the personal one more frequently.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"A race to the bottom": House GOP slammed for "really disgraceful" anti-vaccine tweet

A Republican Party elephant logo pictured with the hair of US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. At a time when former President Donald Trump is surprising his critics by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the House Judiciary GOP posted an anti-vax tweet this week. The tweet in question has since been removed, but it is still being slammed as misleading and irresponsible.
U.S. POLITICS
WKRN News 2

Twitter bans Rep. Greene’s personal account for COVID claims

witter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationCanada

Here are some of the political events that will dominate headlines in 2022

Last year started out hopeful with the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines, but quickly proved to be a challenging year for governments and communities worldwide. Still in the midst of the pandemic, 2022 will bring about a host of significant political issues and events that will impact communities, both locally and globally. Here are some of the major events that will dominate the news cycles this year. Charting the global economy The global economy will be fragile as central banks wind down the programs that have stimulated economies the past two years. Interest rates and inflation will both increase, causing hardship to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

