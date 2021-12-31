The Ingraham Angle - Thursday, December 30

Chris Wallace surprised the media business over the weekend when he announced on-air that he would be leaving Fox News Sunday and Fox News Channel at the end of the broadcast after 18 years. Less than two hours later, CNN said that Wallace would be joining its network as an anchor for the upcoming CNN+ streaming service.
Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.”
“The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
Veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Sunday that he is leaving the network after 18 years and was 'ready for a new adventure.'. Wallace will be joining CNN Plus, CNN's new premium streaming service launching in 2022, the network announced hours later. He said in a statement that he...
CNN anchor Jim Acosta mocked Fox News over the weekend with a picture of the network’s Christmas tree — which had been burned down by an arsonist in New York City — juxtaposed with its top hosts. Fox News replaced that tree with a new one at...
Fox News continued its wall-to-wall coverage* of the latest front on the War of Christmas™ which is the arson attack on their “All American Christmas Tree” early Wednesday morning. In this episode of the attack on Christians sponsored by unsafe cities led by Democratic mayors, Harris Faulkner...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace was roasted this week after referring to herself as a "Fauci groupie," in reference to her adoration of White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. In a discussion over a surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Monday, Wallace declared herself to be a "Fauci groupie" and enthusiastically...
Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
Fox News host Jesse Watters is facing blowback for recent remarks he made at a conservative political conference, in which he used violent rhetoric to explain how citizen journalists should confront Dr. Anthony Fauci with questions in the hopes of going viral. Speaking at Turning Point USA's "Americafest" over the...
Social media users demanded apologies from Rachel Maddow and MSNBC over the liberal host's insistence in March that the COVID-19 vaccine stops the virus dead in its tracks and prevents further transmission. "Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person," Maddow...
A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
