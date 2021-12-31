ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Do You Need to Upgrade Your Lenses When You Move to Mirrorless?

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike it or not, mirrorless is where the majority of the industry is headed (or has already arrived). And while that means you will eventually have to upgrade your camera bodies, the situation with lenses is a bit murkier, particularly since they generally have much longer...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

10 things you need to do with your new camera

If you've just got a new camera, then lucky you! But when you're confronted with a box full of gear, cables and paperwork, where do you start?. Don't worry – the following guide will help you understand your camera and give you a few pointers as to what you should do straight away.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

2022 Will Likely Bring a Lot of New Canon Cameras

Canon was a little slow in the mirrorless game at first, but once the EOS R5 and RF 28-70mm f/2L arrived, the company showed that they had their foot on the gas and had no intention of letting up. It looks like that trend will continue into 2022, with a bevy of new cameras likely to arrive.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Fujifilm GFX 50S II Versus GFX 100S: Which is Right for You?

The Fujifilm GFX range has some stunning cameras in it and in the last few years, several more have been added. However, their two newest additions come at two different price points, so which is right for you?. I will openly admit, I was relatively indifferent towards the GFX range...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Video Camera#Photography#Video Quality#Mirrorless
beavertonresourceguide.com

Do you see spots in your photos? You may need to clean the sensor

Seeing spots in your photos is actually quite normal, so please don’t be too worried! If you’re seeing what looks like a fleck of dust or a bit of hair in your photos, it is a good indicator that you may need a sensor cleaning. Sensors are the part of your camera that captures light and converts it into signals, which create your photos. When something like a fleck of dust makes its way onto your sensor, it is blocking out that light that would normally create a perfect image. That blocking of the light will often result in something that looks like a speck or hair in your images.
BEAVERTON, OR
BGR.com

Futuristic DIY home security system on Amazon detects motion with Wi-Fi waves

I ditched my antique home security system years ago in favor of a DIY home security system. Why, you ask? It’s because I was sick and tired of paying so much money each month. In my humble opinion, traditional home alarm setups that include expensive monitoring services are a waste of money. If someone tries to rob your home and a siren starts blaring, that’s what scares them off. In the rare instance that your intruders aren’t scared off right away, having the police show up 8 minutes later after a call from a monitoring service versus 9-10 minutes later from...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is the Viltrox 85mm f/1.8 the Best Value 85mm for the RF Mount?

As the number of lenses available for Canon's RF mount grows, photographers are faced with options and decisions for most focal lengths they would like to buy. Is this Viltrox prime one of the best value 85mm lenses for RF?. There are lots of staple focal lengths in photography. With...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Can This Cheap Lens Keep Up With the Demands of Medium Format Cameras?

Medium format lenses tend to be pricier than their full frame or APS-C counterparts; after all, a bigger sensor requires bigger glass to match it. A sub-$1,000 medium format lens is a rarity; even rarer is a sub-$1,000 zoom lens. Fujifilm's GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR fits the bill, though, and this great video review takes a look at the lens and how it holds up on the GFX 50S II.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Fstoppers

A Look at the Fujifilm GFX 100S Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

Few recent cameras have had a more profound impact on the hierarchy of consumer options than the Fujifilm GFX medium format series of mirrorless cameras. Perhaps the most interesting of all is the GFX 100S, offering Fuji's best sensor at a price that competes with top-level full frame options, and this great video takes a look at its image quality and performance.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Could You Live Without This 'Boring' Lens?

Some lenses are naturally exciting, the sort that inspire and excite you to go out and create images. Others are more pragmatic workhorses, and it can be easy to be tricked into thinking you can get away without them, especially when you have something like a bokeh monster in your bag. This interesting video examines one photographer's journey away from and back to an uninspiring but highly useful lens.
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

How to optimise your mirrorless camera tilt screen for waist level shooting with a piece of wood

If you just want to shoot from the waist then this is a tutorial for you. The idea spans around taking a Canon EOS M200 (or a similar camera with a tilting screen) and adding a wedge-shaped piece of wood (40x55x800mm). Together they change this camera into a Hasselblad 907x lookalike. It’s something of a follow-up to my 2015 article on how to do this with a Canon Powershot N.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is Medium Format Worth It?

Medium format used to be something that was reserved only for rental houses and a few lucky photographers, but in the last few years, we have seen some medium format options come down in price quite significantly, though they still sit at the upper end of the price spectrum. So, is it worth shelling out extra for that larger sensor? This interesting video compares a modern full frame and modern medium format camera to find out.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Look at the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera for Stills Photography

Sony's a7 IV, the long-anticipated successor to the highly popular a7 III, recently arrived, and it brought with it a range of new features and improvements over its already well-balanced and capable predecessor. This excellent video review takes a look at the new camera's stills photography capabilities and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera for Video Work

Sony's a7 III was one of the most respected hybrid cameras of recent years, and the a7 IV builds on the camera's well-rounded capabilities with a range of new features and improvements that make it an intriguing option for a lot of creatives. This excellent video review takes a look at the video capabilities of the new camera and how they perform in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Canon Confirms It Is Done Making Flagship DSLRs

In a bit of news that is important, though not particularly surprising, Canon has confirmed that the 1D X Mark III will be the company's last flagship DSLR, with forthcoming top-of-the-line models being exclusively mirrorless options. The news came in an interview with Canon CEO Fujio Mitarai for Yomiuri Shimbun...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How Often Do You Need to Head Out to Get Great Images?

Building a robust and strong photography portfolio is something that takes a lot of effort, persistence, and patience, and many of us spend years before we have a decent collection of images we are really proud of. So, how much persistence does it really take? This interesting video features a professional landscape photographer breaking down the numbers of how often he goes out and how many portfolio-worthy images he comes back with in a year.
PHOTOGRAPHY
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy