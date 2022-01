When the pandemic hit, like everyone else, I had my moments anticipating the worst for my company. But what happened next was a hard push on our growth accelerator. In the past year and a half, my people ops team has hired over 430 people, and our global head count is now well north of 500. In the last three months alone, we’ve hired more than 100 people. Given the “Great Resignation” that’s been spreading across the world, that’s not luck; it’s hard work, grit and determination to succeed. So how did we do it? How do we keep thriving through these times?

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO