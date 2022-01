Love it or you hate it, data is here to stay. If it scares you, you can try to ignore it. If it comforts you, you probably want to crunch it. But the fact remains: these days, every single one of our actions generates data. Think about any day in your life, and you’ll have created data. Using your GPS to drive to work; your mobile phone to pay for groceries at the supermarket at lunchtime; your Google searches throughout the day when you’re taking a short break. Every single person is generating mind-boggling volumes of data every single day, just by going about their usual routines.

