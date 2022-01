Matthew Stafford nearly doomed the Los Angeles Rams with his awful turnovers against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw a pick-six in the first quarter and another interception into triple coverage on top of losing a fumble on the Rams’ first drive of the second half. They were able to come back and secure a 20-19 win, but Stafford made it much harder than it needed to be.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO