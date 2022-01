CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisory:. For the first time since January of 2021, the Mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning. This Warning will start at 10 p.m. Sunday evening until noon on Monday. The highest snow totals will be along the Tennessee border and on the highest Mountains (Beech, Sugar, Grandfather, Mt. Mitchell etc...). The bulletin states, Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO