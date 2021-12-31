ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Myopic, biased U.S. behind "China Initiative"

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- For all researchers in the United States today, any link with China is "a sword of Damocles," Julio Rios, a senior expert at the Galician Institute of International Analysis and Documentation, a Spanish think tank, wrote recently. Rios was hinting at the controversial "China...

Reuters

China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU envisages strategy to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): European Union has envisaged better planning to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and become a stronger geopolitical entity. Eight years after the announcement of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)--conceived first as One Belt, One Road, the European Union (EU) has a good plan to counter it and become a stronger geopolitical actor in an era of strategic competition as European policymakers seem to have awakened to Chinese economic and geopolitical designs, according to National Interest.
U.S. POLITICS
lawfareblog.com

Former Harvard Professor Convicted In Victory for Justice Department’s China Initiative

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that Charles Lieber, former chair of Harvard’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department, was convicted by a federal jury in connection with his ties to China’s Thousand Talents Program. Lieber was convicted for failing to report income and making false statements to authorities regarding his affiliation with the Wuhan University of Technology (WUT). The conviction is a significant chapter in the story of the department’s China Initiative, which has recently come under fire by groups who allege that the program has led to racial profiling and amounts to prosecutorial overreach.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

China imposes sanctions on U.S. officials over Xinjiang

BEIJING — China has barred entry to four people from a U.S. commission on religious freedom, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, following U.S. sanctions this month against Chinese people and entities over accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The four people, from the U.S. Commission on International...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China is the ghost at the U.S. antitrust feast

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The American approach to merger rules has for a while been focused on keeping China out. But President Joe Biden’s new tactic of slowing down corporate consolidation might hand Beijing a gift in disguise. Or at least, U.S. business chiefs are likely to argue as much as they pursue big deals in 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Judy Chu
Person
Kishore Mahbubani
Person
Merrick Garland
Brookings Institution

U.S.-China technology competition

The scale and speed of China’s technological advancements in recent years have raised concerns in Washington and elsewhere over the implications for the United States’ overall economic competitiveness and its national security, as well as the impact on liberal values and good governance globally. There also has been growing concern about the fragmentation of the global technology sector, including the rise of divergent standards and norms, as the Chinese technology market increasingly decouples from those of the United States and the West more broadly.
FOREIGN POLICY
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: U.S. needs to rely less on China

The Chinese leadership plan for China's economic growth and development from now through 2025 prioritizes what it calls the “internal cycle” by which it aims to strengthen China’s economy and consolidate its social development. The goal is to cut or reduce, as quickly as possible, the reliance on outside technology and dependence on foreign resources. They also wish to double down on existing plans for industrial modernization and technology innovation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this has changed due to actions by both countries. Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. said it would withdraw from the New York exchange, a stunning reversal as it yielded to demands from Chinese regulators.
MARKETS
New York Post

China warns US will pay ‘unbearable price’ for backing Taiwan

China’s foreign minister has warned the US will pay an “unbearable price” for​ its support of Taiwan. ​. In an interview with state media Thursday, Wang Yi accused Washington of “encouraging ‘Taiwan independence’ forces” in a way that “not only puts Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation but also exposes the United States to an unbearable price​.”
FOREIGN POLICY
#Us State Department#Stanford University#China Initiative#Democratic#Chinese American#Congress#Spanish#Doj
Foreign Policy

U.S.-China Relations Hit a Nadir in 2021

Relations between the world’s two largest economic powers, the United States and China, are at lows not seen since the aftermath of 1989’s Tiananmen Square massacre. China’s human rights abuses, especially in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, border aggressiveness, and “wolf warrior” diplomacy, combined with the Trump administration’s legacy and the ongoing pandemic, have left bilateral relations at a nadir.
FOREIGN POLICY
IEEE Spectrum

U.S. vs. China Rivalry Boosts Tech—and Tensions

In June 2020, OpenAI, an independent artificial-intelligence research lab based in San Francisco, announced GPT-3, the third generation of its massive Generative Pre-trained Transformer language model, which can write everything from computer code to poetry. A year later, with much less fanfare, Tsinghua University’s Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence released...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Report on U.S.-China Competition in East, South China Sea

Over the past several years, the South China Sea (SCS) has emerged as an arena of U.S.-China strategic competition. China’s actions in the SCS—including extensive island-building and base-construction activities at sites that it occupies in the Spratly Islands, as well as actions by its maritime forces to assert China’s claims against competing claims by regional neighbors such as the Philippines and Vietnam—have heightened concerns among U.S. observers that China is gaining effective control of the SCS, an area of strategic, political, and economic importance to the United States and its allies and partners. Actions by China’s maritime forces at the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea (ECS) are another concern for U.S. observers. Chinese domination of China’s near-seas region—meaning the SCS and ECS, along with the Yellow Sea—could substantially affect U.S. strategic, political, and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. names Tibet coordinator, drawing warning from China

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Zeya, who is responsible for democracy and human rights, would...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY

