STEEP DECLINE IN INDIANA COUNTY CRIME IN 2021

It’s the last day of the year and we hope these numbers don’t change, but according to Pennsylvania’s Uniform Crime Reporting System, the most serious crimes were down 71 percent in Indiana County in...
INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Indiana County woman has been sentenced up to five years in state prison for possession of heroin. District Attorney Bob Manzi announced that defendant Lori Wisor, of Blairsville, was sentenced to serve two to five years incarceration in state prison. On November 24,...
BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Blairsville, Indiana County, said they want to talk to a person of interest after counterfeit $100 bills were passed at Tractor Supply and Dollar General. Police released pictures of the person of interest on Monday. Anyone who knows who the person is should contact...
An Indiana man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police following a multi-county pursuit Sunday. According to a news release, troopers received a call that a vehicle had struck another automobile near the 52-mile marker of I-24 and fled the scene around 1 p.m. Sunday. The suspected vehicle was located near the 43-mile marker in Lyon County, but when troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle reportedly fled. A pursuit began, occasionally reaching speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued through Lyon, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken Counties.
Three homicides, a dog executed in the street and a man who allegedly can’t keep his pants on all made for the top crime stories in Burke County this year. Here are five of the county’s top crime stories of 2021. A man who already has been convicted...
The number of cases of influenza has increased across Pennsylvania and in Indiana County as well. The PA Department of Health is reporting an increase of 4,367 lab-confirmed flu cases in the state, bringing the total for flu season to 12950. Among the three variants of flu being traced, the Health Department reported that type A remains the most prevalent with 11,840 cases. 1102 cases of Type B flu have been reported in Pennsylvania, while type U has had eight cases reported over the year.
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have temporarily deterred litigants from seeking review by the state's highest court. Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, a total of 724 cases were submitted for action by the Indiana Supreme Court, a 20.7% drop compared to the 913 cases filed at the court during the same period in 2019-20, according to the court's recently released annual report.
More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd 's civil rights, according to a notice sent out Monday by the court's electronic filing system. The federal docket entry shows a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to...
(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
In most of the cases, time spent behind should to be very valuable lesson for those who had served their sentence and they are expected to be other people when they get out of prison. This applies for both short-term and long-term prison sentences, but some people simply continue to do what they did in the past when they get out of prison.
Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
A Mississippi man on death row scribbled a map of the crime scene before he was executed - and investigators have now uncovered the victim’s presumed remains. David Cox, the man in question, was executed last month after pleading guilty to the 2010 murder of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, and the sexual assault of her young daughter.
A central Louisiana woman has been accused of attacking her boyfriend in Boyce this past Saturday, December 4, 2021. But it's her mugshot that is winning her internet acclaim (and not the good kind.) The culprit is 51-year-old Christine Miller, who was arrested by the Boyce Police Department and charged...
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
The city of Seattle has agreed to a $3.5 million wrongful death settlement with the family of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant Black mother of four, who was shot and killed in her home in 2017. The case was set to go to trial next February, but the sides settled Monday,...
For reasons still unclear to investigators, a police sergeant opened fire at his police station, killing four and injuring another three of his coworkers in the eastern Sri Lankan town of Thirukkovil. At 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the accused, Vinesh Kumar, grabbed the service firearm of a fellow police...
An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
A 32-year-old Iowa man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing 44-year-old Michael Williams, a judge announced Monday. In November, Steven Vogel, a white man, was convicted of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after beating and hanging Williams, a Black man, in 2020, then throwing his body in a ditch and setting it on fire days later.
