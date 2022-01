Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester City last year and that he “100 percent” wanted to stay at Inter Milan before moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer. In the second part of his interview with Sky Italy, which was recorded earlier this month, Lukaku said he only joined Chelsea after Inter denied him a new contract at the club following their Serie A title win last season. The publication of the remainder of the interview is set to cause further unrest in the Chelsea camp, after Thomas Tuchel criticised...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO