ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European stocks end the year 22% higher

By Anisha Sircar
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vsGy_0dZkKRBm00

Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Friday even as they ended the year on a higher note, amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

Volumes were thin, with many traders away and most major European bourses closed, with the exceptions of London and Paris which saw shortened trading sessions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) fell 0.1%, with retail stocks (.SXRP) leading losses. The benchmark index added 1.3% this week.

New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the surge in COVID-19 cases casts a gloom over festivities for a second year in a row. read more

Still, the European benchmark ended the year 22% higher, its second best year since 2009, with all of the major subsectors making yearly gains.

Banks (.SX7P) and tech (.SX8P) stocks have rallied the most this year, adding 34% each, while pandemic-battered travel (.SXTP) stocks underperformed, eking out gains of 4%.

"The pandemic-related rescue packages allowed European banks to absorb the shock caused by the contraction in economic activity at the start of the year," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

"With (ECB) President Lagarde saying that they are unlikely to start raising interest rates in 2022, European banks may continue to benefit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcgBI_0dZkKRBm00
European bank, tech stocks outperform in 2021

Tech stocks will continue to benefit as the work-from-home flexibility stays, while sectors such as construction materials (.SXOP), automobiles (.SXAP), and food and beverage (.SX3P) could lose steam next year, as central banks are expected to aggressively tighten monetary policies, Pissouros added.

Germany, Spain and Italy are among European bourses closed for the New Year's Eve holiday.

As investors prepare to ring in 2022, earnings growth, the pace of central bank tightening, the energy crunch and inflationary pressures will be important in determining the path forward for stock markets.

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 High-Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 50% or More in 2022

Coinbase is the world's most popular cryptocurrency trading platform, but its stock price is lagging analyst expectations. PubMatic is a digital advertising platform with soaring revenue. SoFi has grown from a provider of student loan refinancing to become a fintech powerhouse. The prognosticators on Wall Street are at it again....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Stock#Automobile#Pan European#Stoxx#Sxrp#Sxtp#Jfd Group
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
AFP

Euro marks 20 eventful years

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the euro "a true symbol for the strength of Europe" while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde described it as "a beacon of stability and solidity around the world". Euro banknotes and coins came into circulation in 12 countries on January 1, 2002, greeted by a mix of enthusiasm and scepticism from citizens who had to trade in their Deutsche marks, French francs, pesetas and liras. The euro is now used by 340 million people in 19 nations, from Ireland to Germany to Slovakia.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Analysts Are Forecasting The S&P 500 To Rise 9.6% In 2022

The S&P 500 Index turned in another very strong year, increasing 26.9% when stock market forecasters had expected a more muted gain of 7.7%. While it is impossible for them to be exactly right, keep in mind this saying, “Those who live by the crystal ball wind up eating glass” when looking at the results they have not been too far off the mark over the past 12 years.
STOCKS
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
The Independent

Europe's shared notes and coins turn 20 at New Year's

The European Central Bank is celebrating the 20th anniversary of euro notes and coins as member countries wrestle with the pandemic's impact on the economy and the European Union forges a new level of financial cooperation to help boost the recovery. The event is being marked at midnight New Year's Eve with a light display in blue and yellow, the colors of the EU, projected on its skyscraper headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. The introduction of notes and coins in 12 countries on Jan. 1, 2002, was a massive logistical undertaking that followed up on the introduction of the euro...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Dollar ends slightly higher in thin year-end trading

The greenback ended marginally higher against majority of its peers on holiday-thinned trading Thursday as a drop in weekly jobless claims help ease the concern over widespread of Omicron which would dampen the economic recovery. Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy