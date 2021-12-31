Museum looks to increase building fund

MULLAN — The Hecla Charitable Foundation continues to restore needs in the Silver Valley, this time focusing its generosity on the Captain John Mullan Museum. Established in the old Liberty Theater, the public museum exhibits historical furnishings, vintage clothing, photographs, newspapers, mining relics, and local school, sports, firemen and drug store memorabilia. The museum features information on the building of the Mullan Road from 1859-1862 which connected Fort Benton, Mont., to Fort Walla Walla, Wash.
