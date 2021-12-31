Museum looks to increase building fund

The Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture (Facebook | Website) is looking to glow up a bit in 2022. Plans include renovations for the Wells’Built Museum and the adjacent Wells House, which were built in the 1920s. The Heritage House will be converted into a gift shop with a built-in cafe and plans also include the construction of a new building where the former South Street Casion used to be located by the museum, that will house a new theater, exhibits, and conference rooms.

