Museum looks to increase building fund

By rwashington
midfloridanewspapers.com
 2 days ago

We would also humbly ask that if you have no loved ones...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Black Hills Mining Museum outlines plans for new building

LEAD — For 35 years, an old grocery store that took 17,000 volunteer hours to convert into a gold mine of history has served the community well. But recently, members of the Black Hills Mining Museum made their case for a new building that they hope to build at Gold Run Park.
LEAD, SD
Arkansas Business

Marshall Looks Back and Looks Ahead with Museum Project

Marshall embraced the past in order to enhance its future. The new Buffalo River Historic Jail and Museum is planned as a tourist information center where visitors and new residents will be able to learn about all that the area has to offer. The center is also designed to share the history of the land with the people that live in the Buffalo River watershed.
VISUAL ART
KRQE News 13

Water leak results in closure of Visual Arts building, NHCC Art Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A water leak has closed the Visual Arts building and the Art Museum at the National Hispanic Cultural Center until further notice. The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs reports that early Sunday, Dec. 19, a water coil in the HVAC unit on the roof of the Visual Arts building burst which caused water to leak into the floors below.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bungalower

Wells’Built Museum looking to expand Parramore footprint

The Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture (Facebook | Website) is looking to glow up a bit in 2022. Plans include renovations for the Wells’Built Museum and the adjacent Wells House, which were built in the 1920s. The Heritage House will be converted into a gift shop with a built-in cafe and plans also include the construction of a new building where the former South Street Casion used to be located by the museum, that will house a new theater, exhibits, and conference rooms.
ORLANDO, FL
Shoshone News Press

Hecla funds Mullan Museum restroom remodel

MULLAN — The Hecla Charitable Foundation continues to restore needs in the Silver Valley, this time focusing its generosity on the Captain John Mullan Museum. Established in the old Liberty Theater, the public museum exhibits historical furnishings, vintage clothing, photographs, newspapers, mining relics, and local school, sports, firemen and drug store memorabilia. The museum features information on the building of the Mullan Road from 1859-1862 which connected Fort Benton, Mont., to Fort Walla Walla, Wash.
MULLAN, ID
The Citizens Voice

Everhart Museum looks to the future with annual campaign

With funds raised through its annual campaign, the Everhart Museum hopes to offer more free days to the public, support local teachers and students, revitalize spaces in the museum in 2022 and more. “Each year, we rely upon the generosity of our community to help us provide our exhibits and...
MUSEUMS
Brookings Register

Wax museum raises fund for Honor Flight

BROOKINGS – Brookings sixth-graders researched and presented their characters at the 2021 People of the Past Wax Museum. They raised $3,366.25 for the Midwest Honor Flight. This donation will send four veterans to Washington D.C. Organizers expressed gratitude to the students, teachers and community members who made this event a success.
BROOKINGS, SD
newstalk941.com

White Commission Approves Funding For Recycling Building At Landfill

A new recycling center will be coming to the White County landfill. The county commission approved the $150,000 for the project Monday. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said finding companies to take the county’s recyclables has been an issue. “We have tried for years to basically partner with somebody,...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hochul to Increase Funding and Resources for NY Children with Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to include a historic $240 million increase in investment for approved private schools serving children with disabilities in her upcoming 2022-2023 Executive Budget. Governor Hochul also signed a package of legislation to increase resources and support for students with disabilities, their families and social services providers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Virginia looking to address dangerous buildings in city

VIRGINIA — The city is looking to take care of buildings in the community that may be dangerous after a spate of problems with older buildings in the region. During a Dec. 13 council meeting, Mayor Randy McClure said he would like to work with the city attorney to address some of the issues.
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cost savings, increase in income taxes boost Kent's fund balance

CHESTERTOWN — Kent County is putting almost $3 million back into its fund balance for Fiscal Year 2021. According to Chief Finance Officer Pat Merritt, the extra money is a combination of cost savings and an increase in the amount of income taxes and property and accreditation taxes collected.
CHESTER, ID
kingsburyjournal.com

Prodigal building returns to main street as museum

Originally, the small 20’ X 14’ building sat across the street from where it rests now. Some believe it was a barber shop before it was moved off Main Street in Erwin. Now a group of residents in Erwin or with a history of living in Erwin have helped bring this prodigal building back to Main Street. The renovated structure sits next to the Erwin American Legion Post and will soon become home to the Erwin Museum.
MUSEUMS

