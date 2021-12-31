ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Reveals First Rally of 2022 As He Plots Comeback Year

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next year will see Trump launch his own social media network and possibly announce 2024 plans, all while continuing to push false election fraud...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 824

Carter S Angerer
2d ago

The griftet in his glory selling the same old worn out speeches and people still supporting his family with donations. He is a great illusionist. He is not running for prez. Just wants your money. Sad.

Reply(110)
209
Loretta Burton
2d ago

Can't believe people are going to hear the same old lies an to listen to him cry about the election being stolen from him. Take the loss like a real man an move on

Reply(15)
154
Love your Brother
2d ago

I guess he is determined to spread the virus just a little more, I wonder what the total is of Americans that he helped kill! Maybe, by the Mid-terms there won't be anyone left to vote, just kidding! lololol! These are some sad days!

Reply(57)
92
Related
MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Cheney: Testimony shows Ivanka asked President Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
hngn.com

Presidential Election 2024: Which Democrats, Republicans Could Be Headed to the White House Other Than Joe Biden, Donald Trump?

The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news. Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Times

Democrats, Republicans split on whether Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot: poll

Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to blame former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a poll released Sunday. The ABC/Ipsos poll found that 58% of U.S. adults surveyed believe Mr. Trump bears a “great deal” or a “good amount” of responsibility for the siege, while 41% said he holds “just some” or no responsibility.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plots#Turning Point Action#Election Fraud#Save America#Capitol#Republicans
AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday. The January 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was "a harbinger of increasing political violence," and American democracy "is threatened," according to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll. Meantime, Americans' "pride" in their democracy has dropped sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent now, a Washington Post/University of Maryland survey found. With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
702K+
Followers
76K+
Post
711M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy