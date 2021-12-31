ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Palestinian tries to stab Israelis in West Bank, is shot dead

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian assailant running towards them with a knife at a bus station in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said, and the Hamas militant group claimed him as a member.

Citing an initial investigation, an army statement said that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing".

The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as a resident of Qarawet Bani Hassan, a nearby village.

Hamas claimed him as a member, saying in a statement that he had mounted an "heroic stabbing operation" against "the enemy and its settlers"".

The Israeli army said it was pursuing whoever else was in the vehicle, which had fled the scene.

The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.

Writing by Dan Williams, Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Alison Williams, Kevin Liffey, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Watch: IDF Hits Hamas Targets Following Rocket Attacks

The Israeli Air Force has begun hitting Hamas targets in Gaza just after midnight on Sunday, in retaliation for the two rockets launched by Hamas at Tel Aviv on Saturday morning. Reports from Gaza state that the IDF began the attack with IDF aircraft, then helicopters, and followed up with...
MILITARY
Reuters

Palestinian rockets explode off Tel Aviv coast, military says

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets toward the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday which exploded off the coast of Tel Aviv and prompted retaliatory strikes, Israel said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Gaza militants for the rocket firing or comment from Hamas,...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes

Israel's military said early Sunday it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory. Video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties.
MILITARY
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Hamas#Israelis#Palestinian#Jewish#Idf
US News and World Report

Gaza Border Violence Erupts After Palestinian President Visits Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli was wounded in a shooting attack on the Gaza border on Wednesday, the military said, after a rare visit to Israel by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas drew condemnation from the enclave's Hamas rulers. The Israeli military said it responded to the shooting with tank fire, targeting...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Israeli defense minister hosts Palestinian president for rare meeting

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the home of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday for his first official meeting in Israel since 2010. Why it matters: This was the second meeting between Abbas and Gantz in four months, and is part of a broader effort by Israel's new government and the Palestinian Authority to reset relations.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Washington Post

An Israeli leader criticized Jewish ‘settler violence.’ Now he has 24/7 protection after extremist threats.

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said Monday that he will receive round-the-clock protection following threats of harm from extremist Israeli Jews. The news comes amid a sharp increase in attacks targeting Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, which Barlev had criticized in recent discussions with a visiting U.S. State Department official. His remarks drew the ire of right-wing politicians in the country, including members of the coalition government in which he serves.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rocket Attack Sparks Major Conflagration at Syrian Port of Latakiya

CAIRO - Syrian media is accusing Israel of a rocket attack that set off a major conflagration in the port area of Latakiya early Tuesday, damaging a large number of shipping containers. Arab media claims that Israel destroyed a number of containers transporting Iranian weapons. Syrian TV showed fire crews...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Israeli minister gets 24/7 guard, blames Jewish extremists

JERUSALEM — Israel’s government minister for public security on Monday said he is now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists. Omer Barlev also accused members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s pro-settler Yemina party of contributing to the fraught atmosphere. Barlev sparked an uproar...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to step up terror attacks against Israel

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist groups agreed on a plan to increase cooperation and ramp up terrorist attacks, particularly in Judea and Samaria, during “a lengthy leadership meeting” on Saturday,” according to the Palestine Information Center. “The two movements agreed on a number of...
MIDDLE EAST
mynews13.com

Israeli army arrests 4 suspects in deadly West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Sunday that its forces arrested four Palestinian suspects believed to have taken part in a deadly shooting in the occupied West Bank. In Thursday’s incident, at least one Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car filled with Jewish seminary students next to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Gaza Launches 2 Rockets at Tel Aviv, Blames the Weather

The Israel Defense Forces have rejected a claim by Gaza terrorist groups that a launch of two rockets, both fired at central Israel on Saturday morning, were accidental and “caused by [inclement] weather conditions.”. “This morning, 2 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel. According to protocol, no sirens...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Man Charged with Spying for Hezbollah

A Jerusalem resident was indicted Friday on charges of spying for the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organization after an extended investigation by Israel’s Shin Bet (domestic intelligence agency) and by the Israel Police National Unit for Investigation of International Crime, a division of Lahav 433. The office of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy