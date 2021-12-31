ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Piers Morgan lays into ‘ungrateful twerps’ among Harry Potter cast for not supporting author JK Rowling

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SifcO_0dZkINpg00

Piers Morgan has branded the cast of the Harry Potter films “ungrateful little twerps” for appearing to fail to support JK Rowling, the author behind the hit wizarding saga.

Rowling has faced a backlash in recent years over controversial comments about the trans community, with several of the cast including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint speaking out against her.

The latest to voice an opinion is Chris Rankin, who starred as Percy Weasley in the films and described Rowling’s views towards the transgender community as “damaging”.

Some of those views include defending a woman who lost her job for sharing anti-transgender tweets and for appearing to mock a charity for using the term “people who menstruate”.

Rowling has also stressed the importance of biology, saying: “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

This hasn’t sat well with Rankin, who according to Mail Online, remarked: “I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+ focused. A lot of my family are members of the community. You can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect.”

Adding: “When a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them. It is damaging to them to say otherwise.”

“Weasley by name, and nature,” the former Good Morning Britain host fumed on Twitter.

“These Potter stars are such a bunch of ungrateful little twerps … more interested in pathetic virtue-signalling than supporting the right of the woman who made them all rich & famous to have an opinion most people agree with.”

A new programme to mark the 20th anniversary of the first film in the Harry Potter franchise is due to air on Sky and HBO Max on New Year’s Day and will see the film makers and cast reunite.

Rowling however reportedly does not appear in person which many have viewed as a snub, with archival footage instead being used.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Return To Hogwarts: Why Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter role

Emma Watson has opened up about almost quitting her Harry Potter role when she became overwhelmed after being catapolted into the spotlight at such a young age. The actress, now 31, was just nine-years-old when she was cast as Hermione Granger in the first Harry Potter movie, having previously acted only in school plays.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Harry Morgan
Person
Piers Morgan
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Mail Online#Lgbtq
CinemaBlend

I Don't Know What Magic Harry Potter's Tom Felton Worked To Meet Prince William And Kate, But The Pic Is Great

Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Emma Watson has a super short micro-fringe that Hermione would approve of

GUYS, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might have heard by now that a Harry Potter reunion is coming!!!. Yes, a Harry Potter reunion that’ll see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the cast come together to celebrate 20 years since the first movie in the incredible franchise hit our cinema screens and I’m hyperventilating.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Here's How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' 20th Anniversary Reunion

It's is finally finally happening! It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was released in theaters around the world, and the cast of every millennial's fave film series is officially returning to the Wizarding World. The original cast will be together once more, and they get to chat and reminisce about the good ol' days at Hogwarts. OH—and I cannot stress this enough—MY GOD.
MOVIES
The Independent

JK Rowling’s name practically erased from new Fantastic Beasts trailer following transphobia accusations

JK Rowling’s name has been almost completely erased from the trailer for the new Fantastic Beasts film, only appearing in minuscule lettering in the closing shot.A credit to the author, who is a writer and producer on all three films, appeared prominently in the trailers for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, released on 14 December this year, features Rowling’s name in the small print at the very end, rather than in large lettering, as had been seen throughout the other...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint And Emma Watson Admit They Thought About Quitting Their Roles In The Wizarding World

The Wizarding World has been entertaining the public for decades, extending from the original novels to theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) big screen blockbusters. The eight-film Harry Potter movies made household names out of its young cast, although it turns out that some of Hogwarts’ best thought about leaving their role behind. In fact, both Rupert Grint and Emma Watson recently admitted they mulled over quitting their roles in the magical franchise.
MOVIES
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy