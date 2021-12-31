O/NSO: 2022 Cardinal and Gold New Year’s resolutions edition

(Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Obvious: As we officially count down the hours, minutes and seconds to finally put 2021 into the trash heap of forgettable history, conversely USC Trojans football fans eagerly await the official beginning of the 2022 cycle for what is hoped will be a U-turn back to fame, glory, and dominance for their storied football program. The Not So Obvious: Transitioning from 2021to 2022 reminds the O/NSO it’s also time to once again purify our soul and resolve to bring forth a new decree of cardinal and gold New Year’s resolutions. So, as we say an optimistic WeAreSC Happy New Year to the faithful, it’s also time to unveil the annual O/NSO New Year’s resolutions that may be more from the heart than the mind. And please do feel free to add your own resolutions on the Garry P. message board. * I resolve not to get too giggly when Lincoln Riley wears an “SC” visor during games and somebody in the press box jokes that maybe it’s Lane Kiffin in disguise.