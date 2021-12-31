What deals could be done by Premier League teams in the transfer window?

When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads.In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.Here is a look at five potential targets for Premier League teams in January.Ben Brereton DiazSince his first call-up to the Chile squad, Ben Brereton has not only added ‘Diaz’ to his name but also goals to his game. The 22-year-old has netted 20 times in...
Comments / 0