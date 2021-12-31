ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What deals could be done by Premier League teams in the transfer window?

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and it remains to be...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Antonio Conte warns January window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League challengers.Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester...
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

Arsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.
The Independent

Southampton frustrated by Premier League’s decision to postpone Newcastle game

Southampton have sought clarity from the Premier League over its decision to postpone Sunday’s match against Newcastle, the PA news agency understands.The game at St Mary’s has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries among the Magpies squad.Saints are understood to be frustrated by Newcastle’s inability to field a team, having been forced to use fringe and youth-team players in matches themselves over the last year.The club were particularly low on senior numbers when they were thrashed 9-0 at Manchester United in February.The Premier League said on Friday that its board had accepted Newcastle did not have...
SPORTbible

Philippe Coutinho Has 'Unbelievable' Talent And Could Thrive Again In The Premier League, Says Former Liverpool Team-mate

Philippe Coutinho remains a “sensational player” and would be a welcome addition to the Premier League, according to his former Liverpool team-mate Glen Johnson. Coutinho has been heavily linked with a return to English football in January, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton all reportedly interested in the Barcelona midfielder.
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
fourfourtwo.com

Which EFL players could be Premier League targets?

When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads. In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.
fourfourtwo.com

Clubs reveal reluctance to sign unvaccinated players in January

Unvaccinated players face being shunned in the January transfer window, with clubs across the country expressing reluctance to sign them. The Premier League revealed on December 20 that 16 per cent of its players were yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while the EFL said one in four players in its three divisions had no intention to get vaccinated when it published an update on December 16.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
Sunderland Echo

This is what to expect from Sunderland in the January transfer window

Though some key senior players will remain sidelined through injury for the foreseeable future, Lee Johnson has been boosted by the return of a handful of important figures in recent weeks. Corry Evans has produced two excellent performances in the starting XI, while Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume have both...
The Independent

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton tops list of Premier League’s EFL targets

When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads.In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.Here is a look at five potential targets for Premier League teams in January.Ben Brereton DiazSince his first call-up to the Chile squad, Ben Brereton has not only added ‘Diaz’ to his name but also goals to his game. The 22-year-old has netted 20 times in...
