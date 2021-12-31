ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California snowpack holds 160% of normal water levels as December ends

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAaxb_0dZkGyh700

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s mountain snow holds 160% of the water it normally does at the end of December.

That’s according to officials from the state Department of Water Resources, who measured the snowpack on Thursday in the Sierra Nevada.

The measurement marks a strong start to the drought-stricken state’s traditionally wet winter season. But it’s still too early to determine whether California will see enough rain and snow in the months ahead to put a dent in the drought.

The state recently concluded its second-driest year on record.

