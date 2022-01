It was just 80 years ago today, December 22,1941, when the main invasion force of the Japanese Army landed at Lingayen Gulf on the main island of Luzon in the Philippines. Although the Japanese had already landed smaller detachments of troops in other strategic locations throughout the Philippine Island since the beginning of the War, this was the bulk of the Japanese 14th Army under the command of General Masaharu Homma. Lingayen Gulf is just about 100 miles north of Manila, the Philippine Capitol, the main objective of the Japanese. General Douglas MacArthur was in command of all US and Philippine forces and had decided to meet the Japanese invasion on the beaches of Lingayen Gulf.

ASIA ・ 11 DAYS AGO