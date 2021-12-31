ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong reports first Omicron cluster as city welcomes New Year

By Jessie Yeung, CNN
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

Hong Kong has confirmed its first Omicron cluster, bringing an end to its long streak of zero locally transmitted cases and prompting fears of a wider outbreak as the city prepares to ring in the new year. Two cases of local transmission were detected on Thursday -- a 76-year-old...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

