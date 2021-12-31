Hong Kong reports first Omicron cluster as city welcomes New Year

When officials from the University of Hong Kong removed the Pillar of Shame, a monument to the victims of Tiananmen Square, from the University campus in the early hours of December 23, they took away a historic symbol of freedom in one of the most important locations in Hong Kong. They did so in a concerted effort to erase history and collective memory; in that effort, they will not succeed. The Pillar, created by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, was installed at the University in 1997, shortly before the handover of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China. With its many...

CHINA ・ 2 DAYS AGO