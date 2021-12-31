ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran launches rocket into space amid Vienna nuclear talks

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch takes place amid negotiations in Vienna to restore the nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced. It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it, or...

dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Gaza Launches 2 Rockets at Tel Aviv, Blames the Weather

The Israel Defense Forces have rejected a claim by Gaza terrorist groups that a launch of two rockets, both fired at central Israel on Saturday morning, were accidental and “caused by [inclement] weather conditions.”. “This morning, 2 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel. According to protocol, no sirens...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

North Korea's Kim says focus on economy, food production for 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un put the economy front and centre of an agenda-setting speech at the end of a key ruling party meeting, state media reported Saturday, with no mention of the United States. In a speech at the end of the party meeting on Friday, Kim acknowledged the "harsh situation" in 2021 as he laid out plans for the coming year, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
FOOD & DRINKS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

President Joe Biden has warned Russia s Vladimir Putiin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.The two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour Thursday amid growing alarm over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine, a crisis that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees and test-fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.Further U.S. sanctions "would be a colossal mistake that would...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Details of US spy plane flight over eastern Ukraine revealed

The flight comes as tensions on the frontier between Ukraine and Russia remain high, amidst suggestions of an upcoming conflict. A US Air Force E-8C Joint STARS battle management plane has made its maiden flight over eastern Ukraine for a reconnaissance mission to gather information about the situation on the ground, an American official has revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST

