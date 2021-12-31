Wind Chill Warning issued December 31 at 3:30AM CST until January 01 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 12:48:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Downtown Juneau, Douglas, and West Juneau. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Monday with strongest winds expected during the daytime on Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts up to 70 mph have already been reported today near Downtown Juneau and Douglas. Recent snow combined with blustery winds could further hamper travel with reduced visibility in blowing snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO