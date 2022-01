Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Set a buy-stop at 1.3250 and a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. The GBP/USD pair declined on Monday morning as the number of COVID-19 cases in the UK continued. The pair also declined as the market reflected on the latest decisions by the Bank of England (BOE) and the Federal Reserve. It is trading at 1.3237, which is about 1% below the highest level last week.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO