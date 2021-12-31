ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine

By Thompson Reuters
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia test-fired around 10 new Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate and two more from a submarine, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing northern fleet. Russian...

