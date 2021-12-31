ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s graft agency warns Walmart and Sam’s Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc and its membership chain Sam’s Club...

staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY
Variety

Hong Kong’s Citizen News Announces Closure, Citing Press Freedom

Citizen News, an independent Hong Kong news publication, announced on Sunday evening that it will disband by Tuesday. It is the third publication in city that was not aligned with the pro-Beijing camp to close in the space of seven months. “We announced with a heavy heart that CitizenNews will cease operation starting from January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). Our website will stop updates and will shut down later,” the company said in a Facebook posting. The same message explained that the publication was founded by veteran journalists in 2017 against the backdrop of worries about press freedom. But in the past two...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hong Kong news outlet to close amid crackdown on dissent

A Hong Kong online news site said Sunday that it would cease operations in light of deteriorating press freedoms, days after police raided and arrested seven people for sedition at a separate pro-democracy news outlet. Citizen News announced its decision in a Facebook post Sunday. It said it would stop updating its site on Jan. 4, and it would be shuttered after that.“We have always loved this land, but at present, we are helpless as we are not only facing wind and rain, but tornadoes and huge waves,” it said in a statement.“We have never forgotten our original intentions,...
CHINA
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
CHINA
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS
AFP

Hong Kong ban on ivory sales comes into force

A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city. On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city's Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
