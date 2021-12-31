China’s graft agency warns Walmart and Sam’s Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc and its membership chain Sam’s Club...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc and its membership chain Sam’s Club...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0