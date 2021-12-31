Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has likened Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a new signing as the striker prepares to make his first appearance since August.The England international scored in each of the club’s first three matches of the season, but a thigh injury and subsequent setback in his recovery has denied the Toffees boss his services until now.There will be a temptation, especially with Richarlison still sidelined by a calf problem, to put Calvert-Lewin in from the start at home to Brighton on Sunday.However, while Benitez is delighted to have last season’s leading scorer back, he has sounded a note of caution...
Comments / 0